The 124th edition of Friday Night Lights came to Panther Stadium, featuring two of the top 10 winningest programs in Kansas high school football history.
The Paola Panthers, ranked sixth on the all-time list, opened the season against the 10th ranked Fort Scott Tigers.
It was an epic game as the Panthers scored on four of their first five possessions to build an early 28-6 lead for some early fireworks in the northeast corner of the stadium.
The Tigers returned the second half kickoff 50 yards to set up a touchdown drive in the third quarter and took advantage of two Paola fumbles in the fourth quarter to pull within six points in the final 99 seconds.
Paola recovered an onside kick and ran out the clock to take a 34-28 victory in the home opener, Friday, Sept. 1.
There is just something about Friday Night Lights in a small town. It seems like the whole town is there.
Living Proof Church in Paola held a free tailgate party before the game with hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, pop and water.
Inside the stadium, the Panthers warmed up under the watchful eye of head coach Mike Smith, a former player and graduate.
Assistant coaches Todd Weaver, David Kane and Eric Dunbar are also Paola High School graduates.
Up in the press box for Fort Scott was a familiar face in the Frontier League with Spring Hill graduate Brennen Feeback serving as an assistant coach for the Tigers. Week three will be an interesting one for the Feeback family with Brennen and the Tigers facing his father, Broncos head coach Jason Feeback, in Fort Scott.
The two-time defending state champion Paola spirit squad performed during the contest and had a special halftime show.
Coaching the spirit squad are Hannah Hasselquist and Regina Hollinger. Hasselquist is the daughter of Mike and Bonnie Dumpert of Paola. Mike Dumpert is a former head coach, who led the Panthers to state in 2006. He was with the football program for 42 years, serving as head coach for 23 seasons. Bonnie Dumpert is a former spirit squad coach.
Seniors playing in their final season opener for the Paola Panthers were Tyce Allen, Landon Hill, Tirston Katzer, Jayden Patterson, Cooper Stanchfield, Eli Meyers, Vincent Jones, Clayton Younger, Max Perry, Nick Bell, Eli Richmond, Thomas Cordes and Wade Enman.
The Panthers and the Tigers played to a capacity crowd.
The Paola Panther Rat Pack students filled an entire section, sporting colorful shirts and leis and grass skirts for Hawaiian Night.
The award-winning Paola Panther marching band played the National Anthem prior to kickoff and performed a halftime show, featuring the band and its flag corps.
Students were treated to a special showing of “Remember the Titans” after the game with a huge inflatable screen set up in the north end zone.
Prior to heading to the office to start going through pictures and working on stories, I stopped in at the Paola McDonald’s for a Coke and as soon as I walked in, students from Paola and Osawatomie in the lobby screamed, “Gene.” That put a smile on my face.
There is nowhere else I would rather be, heading into my 32nd school year here in Miami County.
