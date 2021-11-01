PAOLA — Steffen Morschel got to live out one of his dreams after coming to America as a foreign exchange student from Germany.
Morschel plays for the Paola soccer team. He was also on the sidelines for the Panther football team.
He plays the world game called football, known as soccer in America. Morschel dreamed of playing American football.
Morschel got to run onto the field for his first varsity start as the Paola Panthers defeated the Lansing Lions by a score of 46-14 on Friday, Oct. 29.
Paola was without senior kicker Dominic McCoy who broke a bone and tore his ACL while making a touchdown-saving tackle after a kickoff against Louisburg on the road Oct. 22.
Morschel answered the challenge and made his two first extra-point attempts of the game in the first half. He made four extra-point kicks in the game and put a kickoff in the back of the end zone for a touchback. Morschel had eight kickoffs in the game, averaging 41.38 yards per kickoff.
The Panthers, 6-3, are ranked in the top 10 in Class 4A. Paola is at home in a rematch against Piper in the regional playoffs Friday, Nov. 5.
Paola running backs Jovanni Blackie and Layton Brandt each had three touchdown runs in the victory. Brandt also had an interception.
Blackie ran for back-to-back first downs on runs of 12 and 11 yards. He capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. Morschel kicked the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
Defensive lineman Kale “Horse” Murdock made a big tackle for Paola and sounds of a horse came over the loud speaker in his honor.
Defensive back Logan Newkirk leaped to get his hand on the ball and break up a pass play as the Paola defense held on downs.
Paola could not move the football and punted the ball.
Lansing punted the ball back to Paola to open the second quarter.
Blackie had a 21-yard run to set up for first down and goal to go at the Lansing 10-yard line. Brandt scored on a 10-yard touchdown run. Morschel kicked the extra point.
The Paola defense held Lansing, forcing another Lions punt.
Quarterback Trey Moala moved the chains on a quarterback sneak to take the ball to the Paola 45-yard line. Caden Rhamy had a 12-yard run for another set of downs. Blackie capped the drive with a 14-yard touchdown run with 1:59 left in the half. The extra-point kick was blocked.
Lansing answered the score with a 23-yard touchdown pass and kicked the extra point, making it 20-7.
The Panthers came right back, scoring on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Moala to Maxwell Douglass with 12.1 seconds on the clock.
Morschel kick the ball into the back of the end zone for a touchback.
Lansing opened the third quarter with a 12-yard touchdown pass and kicked the extra point, making it a two-score game again at 26-14.
Blackie had a 29-yard kickoff return to start Paola off at its own 40-yard line.
Paola took advantage of the field position. Blackie had a 22-yard run for a first down. Brandt capped the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run. Morschel kicked the extra point.
Brandt picked off a Lansing pass and Paola capitalized.
Moala completed a pass to Douglass for 25 yards, taking the ball to the Lansing 47-yard line.
Facing fourth down and one in the fourth quarter, Brandt ran for the first down. He had an 11-yard run that moved the chains on another fourth down conversion. Brandt ended the march with a 5-yard touchdown run, increasing the lead to 39-14 with 6:15 left in regulation.
Murdock made a huge defensive play with a quarterback sack.
Brandt had a 19-yard touchdown run, making the final score 46-14.
Blackie ran the ball 28 times for 217 yards and two touchdowns. Moore had 10 carries for 62 yards and four touchdowns.
Moala completed four of five passes for 88 yards and a touchdown. Douglass had two receptions for 43 yards and one touchdown. Christopher Lohaus-Fast and Rhamy each had one reception.
Murdock led the Paola defense with seven tackles. Isaiah Taylor and Brandt each had six tackles. Brody Stewart and Newkirk had five tackles each. Dalton Picek and Jonathan Earlywine each had four tackles.
