FORT SCOTT – Girls from Paola, Spring Hill and Prairie View competed in the Fort Scott Mixer.
The 19-team tournament was held at Fort Scott High School on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Kailyn Younger of Paola placed first at 116 pounds. Younger was 2-0 with two pins.
Victoria Vincent of Spring Hill was first at 116 (C) pounds. She was 2-0 with two pins.
Raegan Stinemetz of Spring Hill placed first at 123 pounds. Stinemetz was 2-0 with two pins.
Keela Benedick of Prairie View was first at 130 pounds. She was 2-0 with a pin and a decision.
Courtney Costain of Spring Hill placed first at 130 (B) pounds. Costain was 2-0 with two pins.
Nevaeh Tauer of Spring Hill was first at 136 pounds. She was 2-0 with a decision and a pin.
Lexi Dillon of Spring Hill placed first at 136 (C) pounds. Dillon was 2-0 with two pins.
Kalee Eastwood of Prairie View was first at 170 pounds. She was 2-0 with two pins.
Mackenzie Brown of Prairie View was second at 136 (C) pounds. Brown was 1-1 with a pin.
Madison Doty of Paola placed second at 170 (C) pounds. She was 1-1 with a pin.
Annabelle Shaw of Paola was second at 170 (D) pounds.
Americus Harris of Paola placed second at 191 pounds. Harris was 1-1 with a pin.
Madison D’Urso of Spring Hill was runner-up at 143 (B) pounds. She was 1-1 with a pin.
Christina Gonzalez of Spring Hill placed second at 143 (C) pounds. Gonzalez was 1-1 with a pin.
Hayleigh Diffley of Spring Hill was second at 170 (B) pounds. She was 1-1 with a pin.
Chole Maisch of Spring Hill placed third at 109 (B) pounds.
Alyssa Page of Prairie View was third at 136 pounds.
Nevaeh Abel of Spring Hill placed third at 142 pounds.
Copenhagen Browning of Prairie View placed third at 155 pounds.
Lydia Pierce of Spring Hill was third at 155 (D) pounds.
Alex Knight of Prairie View placed third at 170 B) pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.