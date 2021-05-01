PAOLA — Carson Gleghorn did not get into wrestling until he was in middle school.
Gleghorn, a Paola senior, was not ready to hang up his wrestling shoes just yet, signing a national letter of intent to wrestle at Neosho County Community College.
Gleghorn said he made a college visit and wanted to be part of the wrestling program at Neosho County Community College.
“I really like the coach and the program,” Gleghorn said. “The atmosphere there was great.”
Paola Panther wrestling coach Darvin Willard encouraged Gleghorn to compete in junior college.
“Coach Darvin Willard had a lot to do with my decision to go there,” Gleghorn said. “He said the junior college route would be a great place to start my collegiate wrestling career.”
Gleghorn gets to move from one Panther program to another, leaving the Paola Panthers to join the Neosho County Community College Panthers.
“It is exciting to have an opportunity to wrestle in college,” Gleghorn said. “I always knew I wanted to compete at the college level. I didn’t know what sport it would be in. I never thought it would be wrestling.”
Gleghorn won his consolation match at the substate tournament in Chante, qualifying to end his senior campaign at the Class 4A state tournament in Salina.
“It didn’t go how I would have liked, but it was a great experience,” Gleghorn said. “It was awesome to be able to be part of the state tournament with my teammates and coaches.”
Gleghorn made the first team at 160 pounds. Gleghorn, a Paola senior, ended his career competing in the state tournament. He was 21-9 on the season.
He was a first-team selection on the Tri-County Spotlight Boys Wrestling Team. Gleghorn was a third-team selection on the Frontier League Wrestling Team.
Gleghorn plans on getting an associate’s degree in business. He plans on joining the United States Air Force and fly for Federal Express or United Parcel Service.
“I want to follow in my father’s footsteps,” he said. “Absolutely. I want to be a pilot just like him.”
In addition to wrestling for the Paola Panthers, Gleghorn also played for the football program.
Carson is the son of Andy and Julie Gleghorn of Paola.
