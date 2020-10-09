PAOLA – Keeper Blake Ramsey kept the Paola Panthers in a home game against the Lansing Lions.
Ramsey made one save after another for the Panthers. He even denied Lansing on a penalty kick in the first half of the contest Monday, Oct. 5.
Paola trailed 2-0 at the half, and lost the game 3-0.
The Panthers played the game with 12 players, using one substitution.
Dominic McCoy was injured in the second half. Paola decided to go with 10 players for the final 10 minutes and substitute one player.
Lansing fired a shot over the goal two minutes into the game. The Lions controlled the possession most of the game and were on the attack.
Ramsey made his first save on a hard shot with 35 minutes left on the clock. Lansing was awarded a penalty kick when defender Ian Heid blocked the ball from a defender. Despite an objection and a request for an explanation from Paola coach Ray Seefeldt, the call was upheld and Lansing was given the penalty kick. Ramsey made a great save on the shot fired right to the center of the goal.
Ramsey made another save on a point-blank shot with 29 minutes left in the half.
Ben Timpe made a great cross in front of the Lansing goal and Heid headed the ball wide with 26 minute remaining in the half.
Heid had a great clear for the Paola defense with 23 minutes left. Lansing fired a shot over the Paola goal with 21 minutes on the clock.
Timpe had a big boot for a clear with 20 minutes left in the half. Ramsey made a save with nine minutes left.
Lansing made a cross with six minutes on the clock, got the ball on the back side and tapped it in for a 1-0 lead.
Lansing was awarded a penalty kick in the final minute of the half and shot it wide.
With 33 seconds left in the half, Lansing waked the ball in on Paola and took advantage with a shot in the back of the net to make it 2-0.
Lansing fired a shot over the goal two minutes into the second half. Ramsey came out and smothered the ball for a save seven minutes in.
Timpe fired a shot off the goal post with 35 minutes on the clock. He brought the ball down the left wing and got a great shot.
Ramsey leapt to push the ball over the top corner for a huge save with 29 minutes left in regulation.
Ramsey made another big save with 22 minutes on the clock. Lansing had a point-blank chance and Ramsey denied the Lions again. Truman White made a great clear for the Paola defense.
Lansing had another great chance, getting numbers back against Paola. The Lions had time and space and capitalized with a shot to the far corner for a 3-0 lead with 15:38 left in the game.
Ramsey made a diving save, taking another scoring chance away from Lansing with five minutes left in the game.
Ariana Gallagher made a great clear for the Paola defense with less than four minutes to go. Heid had a shot over the goal in the final minute. Timpe ended the game with a big clear for the Panthers with 20 seconds left.
Timpe and Hied are the Paola soccer team captains.
