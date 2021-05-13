PAOLA – Bryn Grandon and Kate Ediger homered as the Paola Lady Panther softball team swept a doubleheader against Fort Scott.
Paola took both games from Fort Scott on Thursday, April 29, by scores of 6-4 and 12-6.
Grandon and Ediger homered in the first game. Grandon and Ediger each drove home three runs.
Taylor Worthey had had base hits and scored twice. Maggie Kauk singled and scored. Jacie Collier singled and scored. Chapman singled.
Collier went the distance, allowing four runs on five hits. She struck out four.
Ediger hit two home runs in the second game. She had three hits, drove in six runs and scored three runs.
Rylee Pratt, Bell, Kauk and Worthey doubled. Pratt drove in one run and scored three runs. Bell drove home one run. Kauk scored twice. Worthey drove in one run and scored.
Alexis Chapman had two hits, drove in two runs and scored. Mikayla Hendrickson walked, singled and scored two runs.
Madison Bell started the game, working four innings. Hendrickson pitched the final three innings.
The Lady Panther softball team had a tough time at home against the Lady Cyclones.
Paola lost both games of a doubleheader against Ottawa on Thursday, May 6, falling by scores of 13-0 and 11-0.
Ava Kehl, Chapman and Collier singled in the first game.
Paola stranded three runners on base.
Collier started the game for Paola, working three innings. Bell pitched two innings in relief.
Morgan Baska singled and doubled in the second game. Hannah Billesbach doubled.
Kate Ediger has two base hits. Kauk and Bell singled.
The Lady Panthers left eight runners on base.
Bell pitched the complete game. She struck out three.
