TONGANOXIE — Bryn Grandon, Ava Kehl and Kate Ediger clubbed home runs as the Paola Lady Panthers swept Tonganoxie on the road for their first victories of the season.
Grandon homered in the first game of the doubleheader, leading Paola to an 11-8 victory.
Kehl and Ediger hit home runs in the second game in a commanding 14-2 win to complete the sweep Tuesday, April 12.
Grandon singled, homered, drove in three runs and scored twice in the first game.
Hannah Billesbach singled twice, drove in two runs and scored twice.
Ediger singled, drove in one run and scored. Kehl doubled.
Eden Troxel singled and scored. Kyia Fuller drove in one run and scored. Madison Bell singled. Krislyn Hadlock had two runs scored. Abby Ediger scored.
Bell started the game, working into the fifth inning for the win. Bell struck out three.
Makayla Hendrickson pitched in relief, holding Tonganoxie to one run on two hits.
Kate Ediger and Kehl each drove in three runs in the second game, propelling Paola to the 14-2 victory.
Ediger singled, doubled, homered, drove in three runs and scored twice. Kehl had two singles, doubled, homered, drove in three runs and scored.
Billesbach had four base hits, drove in two runs and scored three times. Troxel singled twice, doubled, drove in two runs and scored.
Abby Ediger singled twice and scored. Hadlock singled, drove in one run and scored. Fuller singled and scored. Anna Kane drove in one run and scored twice. Grandon drove home one run.
Hendrickson pitched the complete game, allowing two runs on seven hits. She struck out three.
