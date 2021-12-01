PAOLA — Bryn Grandon is headed to Marshall, Mo., next fall, signing a national letter of intent to play softball at Missouri Valley College.
Grandon, a senior, held the official signing in Paola High School commons area surrounded by family and friends on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
“I chose Missouri Valley College because the coach is very personable and I really like the facilities there,” Grandon said. “The college campus is very nice.”
Grandon played outfield for the Paola Lady Panthers. She was a Spotlight softball team selection her junior season.
Since she started playing softball, this was always the goal, Grandon said, to have an opportunity to compete at the next level.
“It is like a dream come true,” she said. “It is very exciting to know I am going to be playing softball in college.
“It was great to have my family and friends out here for the signing,” Grandon said.
Grandon started playing softball in T-Ball and was hooked, playing ever since. In addition to playing for the Lady Panthers, Grandon is a member of the Rebels traveling softball team based out of Overland Park.
Grandon batted .380 for the Paola Lady Panthers, hitting seven home runs.
“It is always a great day when one of our Lady Panther softball members has the opportunity to continue playing at the next level,” Paola coach Sherry Ball said. “We coaches are always proud of those accomplishments.
“We will be looking to Bryn this season, as well as the other seniors, to lead our younger players,” Ball said. “Bryn, with her speed, does a great job in the outfield for us. She also contributed at the plate hitting. We are looking forward to getting back out on the ballfields for our 2022 season.”
Grandon was recruited to play outfield.
She plans on majoring in exercise science.
Bryn is the daughter of Jerry and Rebecca Grandon.
