PAOLA — Aidan Hartig is not ready to hang his cleats up just yet.
The Paola senior signed a national letter of intent to play baseball for the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth.
Hartig is the starting shortstop for the Paola Panther baseball team that is 9-0 on the season.
He signed the letter of intent in front of family, friends, coaches and teammates at the Paola High School commons area.
“It is exciting and overwhelming,” Hartig said. “It is kind of a relief. I don’t have to stress about that anymore. I can just go out there and play baseball.
“I have been playing baseball as long as I can remember,” he said.
Hartig started playing T-ball and played through the Paola Little League. He also started playing competitive baseball on traveling club teams when he was 12. Hartig played for National Baseball Academy and has been with them for the past seven years.
He was recruited by the University of Saint Mary Spiers to play middle infield.
“You always have to work on your skills and keep improving,” he said. “It is not really an individual game. To be good yourself, everyone has to be on the same wave length working together.”
Hartig went on a college visit and liked what he saw at the University of Saint Mary.
“I really like the coach and the college,” Hartig said. “They have a great academic program and I can major in what I want to do.”
Hartig also recently reached the ranks of Eagle Scout, joining his brother Nicholas.
“It was nice to follow in my brother’s footsteps to get Eagle Scout,” he said. “It is a great accomplishment. There were a lot of long hours and hard work.
Hartig built a small public free library for residents at the Prairie Place Apartments. He also made a bench by it for residents to sit down and read.
Hartig plans on studying exercise science technology and pre-med to go to medical school. Aidan is the son of Bruce and Natalie Hartig.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.