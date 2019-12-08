PAOLA – Connor Hasz was one of those rare running backs with speed and power. He liked to run to the outside and turn on the afterburners, but Hasz also had the ability to hit a hole and run over people. It was not uncommon for the Paola senior running back to drag a pile with him for a first down.
Hasz averaged 9.19 yards per carry for the Paola Panthers. Despite missing several games with an ankle injury and not being 100 percent for a couple of other games, Hasz topped 1,000 yards rushing.
He was a playmaker for the Paola Panthers.
Hasz was named the Tri-County Spotlight Football Offensive Player of the Year.
“The awards I received this year were all because of my offensive line,” Hasz said. “It is an honor to win this award. It is a team honor.”
Hazs was first-team running back on offense and first-team defensive back on the Tri-County Spotlight Football Team and the Frontier League Football Team
He ran the ball 132 times for 1,213 yards and 15 touchdowns. Hasz made 21 tackles on defense with an interception.
Hasz and the Paola Panthers won their first 11 games this season, winning a share of the Frontier League title, a regional championship, sectional title and substate runner-up trophy along the way to an 11-1 season.
The 2019 Panthers were the 11th team in program history to reach the substate championship game.
“It was an awesome season,” Hasz said. “Going 11-0, that is just crazy.
“I think as seniors we were motivated to do our best, have a great season and get to state,” he said. “This team really accomplished a lot. I am glad we made it to substate. I felt like we had the whole Frontier League rooting for us.”
Hasz was part of a senior class that dedicated itself to football, playing together since third and fourth grade.
“This group of seniors has played together for a long time,” he said. “We knew we could go far this season.”
Hasz said he was proud to be a Paola Panther and would not want to play with any other teammates than the ones he had in his home town.
The Paola senior was part of a special class, coach Michael Dumpert said. Hasz and Clayton Essex, the Spotlight defensive player of the year, are team leaders not just in football, but in life.
“Clay and Connor are shining examples of what student athletes should aspire to be,” Dumpert said. “They are humble, they are pleasant to be around and respectful to peers and faculty. Their leadership is demonstrated in the classroom, lunchroom, hallway, weight room and on the field of play.
“They are fierce competitors,” he said. “They practice and play full out all the time. They want to be challenged. They want to be coached. They embraced the daily grind. I am proud to say they came from a program I am associated with, not because of how well they played which is outstanding, but the quality of person they are.”
Hasz opened the season with 15 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns against Bonner Springs. It would be the first of eight times he would top the century mark on the ground.
He ran the ball 12 times for 145 yards and a touchdown at Fort Scott in week two.
Hasz topped 200 yards and ran for three touchdowns against Spring Hill. In his first two carries against Baldwin, Hasz scored on touchdown runs of 75 and 65 yards.
He had 172 yards and two touchdowns against Piper. The following week Hasz scored three touchdowns with 176 yards against Eudora.
Hasz carried the ball 19 times for 167 yards and a touchdown on the road against rival Louisburg as Paola captured a share of the Frontier League title.
Connor is the son of Jennifer Hasz and Kelly Hasz.
