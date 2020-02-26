PAOLA — Panther football coach Michael Dumpert introduced Connor Hasz, the newest edition to the William Penn football family.
Hasz signed a national letter of intent to play football for William Penn during a ceremony at Paola High School on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
It is a successful program with a lot to offer, Hasz said.
“I really like the coaching staff,” he said. “The facilities are great with an indoor football field and an outstanding weight room.”
Hasz was recruited by William Penn to play running back.
He was the Tri-County Spotlight Football Offensive Player of the Year, running the ball 132 times for 1,213 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Hasz ran with speed and power for the Paola Panthers. He averaged 9.19 yards per carry.
Hasz and the Paola Panthers won their first 11 games this season, winning a share of the Frontier League title, a regional championship, sectional title and substate runner-up trophy along the way to an 11-1 season.
Hasz opened the season with 15 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns against Bonner Springs.
It would be the first of eight times he would top the century mark on the ground.
He topped 200 yards and ran for three touchdowns against Spring Hill.
In his first two carries against Baldwin, Hasz scored on touchdown runs of 75 and 65 yards.
Hasz carried the ball 19 times for 167 yards and a touchdown on the road against rival Louisburg as Paola captured a share of the Frontier League title.
Connor is the son of Jennifer Hasz and Kelly Hasz.
