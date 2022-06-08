PAOLA — Kody Hendrickson is headed to Mid Michigan College to play baseball for at least two more years.
Hendrickson, a Paola senior, is a four-year member of the Panther baseball team.
Hendrickson made his decision official, signing a national letter of intent during a ceremony at Paola High School surrounded by family, friends, coaches and teammates.
He was joined by his parents, Rex and Becky, his sister Kaitlyn and grandmother Sue Creager.
Hendrickson’s baseball teammates were on hand. He also got a picture with fellow FFA members.
He catches and is the designated hitter.
“It is very exciting to have the opportunity to play baseball at the next level,” Hendrickson said.
Hendrickson went to Mid Michigan for a college visit and knew this was going to be his new home.
Hendrickson, a member of the Paola FFA and a regular showman at the Miami County Fair, has an interesting dual major in diesel mechanic and animal nutrition.
Now, he gets to pursue those dreams while hanging onto every boy’s dream of baseball.
“There’s no other thing that I am more passionate about than baseball and showing livestock,” he said.
Baseball and livestock have always been in his blood.
“I first started playing baseball when I could walk,” Hendrickson said. “I saw my older siblings play it, and I was like, I want to try this. Ever since then, I have just had the love for the game.”
Hendrickson likes the action.
His favorite place to be is behind the plate at catcher. There he is the field general.
“They recruited me mainly to play catcher,” he said. “I will play some first base and be a designated hitter when I am not in the field.”
The competition in the Frontier League has helped prepare him for the collegiate level, Hendrickson said.
“Playing for the Panthers in this league has helped me a lot,” he said. “There are some good players in our league. A number of them are going to college to play baseball, so there is a lot of talent in the league.
“The competition in our league helps me to be the best I can be, so it prepares me for what I am going to see in college.”
Hendrickson grew up playing baseball in Paola. He has also played for Complete Game, Gold Glove and the Kansas Curve.
Hendrickson hit .371 for the Paola Panthers his senior season. He had two doubles and two home runs. Hendrickson drove in 15 runs and had 17 runs scored. He had 47 total chances with one assist and did not make a single error.
Kody is the son of Rex and Becky Hendrickson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.