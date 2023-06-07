230607_mr_spt_hunter

Mason Hunter

 Submitted Photo

SHREVEPORT, La. — Mason Hunter and the Mid-America Nazarene Pioneers upset No. 2 ranked Louisiana State University-Shreveport to punch their ticket to the Avista NAIA World Series.

The Mid-America Pioneers used a two-run sixth and a two-run ninth to take a 7-6 victory against LSU-Shreveport at Pilot Field on Thursday, May 18.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

