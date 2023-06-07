SHREVEPORT, La. — Mason Hunter and the Mid-America Nazarene Pioneers upset No. 2 ranked Louisiana State University-Shreveport to punch their ticket to the Avista NAIA World Series.
The Mid-America Pioneers used a two-run sixth and a two-run ninth to take a 7-6 victory against LSU-Shreveport at Pilot Field on Thursday, May 18.
Mid-America Nazarene lost to Taylor by one run, 6-5, in the opening round of the Avista NAIA World Series on Friday, May 26, at Harris Field in Lewiston, Idaho.
The Pioneers scored their first World Series victory in school history with a 4-3 win against Cumberlands (Kentucky) on Saturday, May 27.
The Mid-America Nazarene Pioneers fell to Lewis-Clark State in their final World Series game, 16-7, on Monday, May 29. The Pioneers closed out the season with a record of 35-28.
Hunter hit a grand slam in his first varsity at bat during a home game against Benedictine College in 2022. His blast led Mid-America Nazarene to a 27-8 victory in the first game of a doubleheader sweep against Benedictine.
Hunter drove the ball down the line in left, and it got out of the park in a hurry with the bases loaded for the grand slam. Hunter drove in four runs in the game and had one run scored.
Hunter, a Paola graduate, plays infield for the Mid-America Nazarene Pioneers. He is a junior infielder for the Pioneers.
He was a second-team selection on the Tri-County Spotlight Baseball Team at infield his junior season. His senior year of high school baseball was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Hunter hit .282. He drove in seven runs and had 10 runs scored.
Hunter is majoring in business administration. He is the son of Natalie and Allen Hunter.
