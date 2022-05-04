OLATHE — Mason Hunter started his collegiate career off right with MidAmerica Nazarene University.
Hunter, a graduate of Paola High School, hit a grand slam in hs first varsity at bat during a home game against Benedictine College on Thursday, April 22.
His blast led MidAmerica Nazarene to a 27-8 victory in the first game of a doubleheader sweep against Benedictine.
Hunter drove the ball down the line in left, and it got out of the park in a hurry with the bases loaded for the grand slam. Hunter drove in four runs in the game and had one run scored.
“It was a surreal moment for me,” Hunter said. “It still feels like a dream to me, honestly. My first ever at bat on varsity, and I hit a grand slam. The story could not be better.
“The home run was not the best part about it though,” he said. “It was my teammates celebrating with me that was the best. I would not want to play anywhere else. I love this team and everyone in the organization.”
Hunter missed out on his senior season with the Paola Panthers when spring sports were cancelled due to COVID-19 in 2020.
He signed with MidAmerica Nazarene University.
Hunter is a sophomore infielder for the Pioneers. He bats right and throws right.
Hunter played infield for the Paola Panthers. Hunter was a second-team selection on the Tri-County Spotlight Baseball Team at infield his junior season in 2019.
Hunter hit .282. He drove in seven runs and had 10 runs scored.
He grew up playing baseball in Paola Little League. Hunter was part of a 9-year-old and under division Cal Ripken Baseball Kansas District Championship.
Hunter also played competitive youth baseball with the Elite and the Kansas City Scouts, the Blues and the Pilots. He helped lead the Scouts to the 2015 Summer Smash Tournament title.
Hunter is majoring in business administration with a minor in entrepreneurship. Mason is the son of Rex and Natalie Hunter of Paola.
