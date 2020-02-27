PAOLA — Mason Hunter is taking his baseball glove and bat to Mid-America Nazarene, signing a national letter of intent with the Pioneers.
Hunter, a Paola High School senior, made the decision official during a ceremony held in the commons area Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Hunter was joined by his parents Natalie and Allen Hunter, his sister Madeline Hunter and grandmothers Teresa Hunter and Cindy Porter for the signing ceremony.
He was recruited to play second base and shortstop.
“The main reason I chose Mid-America is that it is a Christian school,” Hunter said. “The people there are very friendly.”
Hunter plays infield for the Paola High School Panther baseball team.
He was a second-team selection on the Tri-County Spotlight Baseball Team at infield last season.
Hunter hit .282. He drove in seven runs and had 10 runs scored.
“Hunter was solid for us,” Paola coach Tony Brummer said. “He made some great plays defensively.”
Not everyone has the opportunity to play the sport they love in college, Hunter said.
“This has always been my dream, to play baseball at the college level,” he said. “I am blessed to have an opportunity to continue my baseball career.”
Playing for the Paola Panthers has allowed him to see some very good competition in the Frontier League, Hunter said.
In addition to playing in high school for Paola, Hunter is on a summer team with 68 Inside Sports Elite.
Mason plans on majoring in business administration.
He is the son of Natalie and Allen Hunter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.