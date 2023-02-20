PAOLA — Lyndsee Johnson, Garrett Appier and Kelsey Slawson became the 76th, 77th and 78th members of the Paola High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
Johnson, Appier and Slawson were inducted into the hall of fame at halftime of the Paola Panthers’ boys basketball game against Tonganoxie on Friday, Feb. 17.
Lyndsee Johnson
Johnson, a 2015 graduate of Paola High School, earned eight letters playing basketball, softball and volleyball.
She was part of two Frontier League championships, two regional championships and a third-place state finish in softball.
Johnson played for the varsity girls basketball team, topping 1,000 career points. She was a four-time all-league selection. She was the Frontier League Player of the Year. Johnson led the Lady Panthers to a state-runner up performance and a third-place finish.
She graduated with a 4.0 grade-point average. Johnson was an FBLA officer and inducted into the National Honor Society. She played guard on the Mid-America Nazarene University national championship team in 2016. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Mid-America.
Garrett Appier
Appier graduated from Paola High School in 2011. He played line for the Paola Panther football team and advanced to substate his senior season. Appier was an all-league selection.
He helped lead the Paola Panther track and field team to back-to-back state titles. He placed second in the shot put his junior season. As a senior, he won league, regional and state titles in the shot put.
Appier was on the Pittsburg State University track and field program. He was a four-time conference champion and three-time national champion. Appier is the NCAA Division II record holder in the shot put. He was a finalist in the USA National Championships and USA Olympic Trials. Appier teaches and coaches track and field and football.
Kelsey Slawson
Slawson graduated from Paola High School in 2014. She earned 10 varsity letters in track, basketball and volleyball. She lettered three years in basketball, playing in the state tournament two years in a row with a fourth-place finish her senior year.
As a volleyball player, she had the No. 10, No. 3 and No. 2 stuff block seasons in program history. She was all-league and All-Tri-County Spotlight three seasons. Slawson was all-state her senior season and was team captain for Kansas in the Missouri-Kansas All-Star Game.
She won seven state medals in track and field. Slawson set Paola Lady Panther records in the shot put and discus. She was a four-time all-league selection and three-time all-spotlight. Slawson was on the first girls track team to win a state title. She was also a state runner-up and third-place team.
Slawson competed in the shot and discus at Wichita State University, competing in indoor and outdoor track. She was the American Athletic Conference shot put champion, becoming the first Wichita state athlete to win the title in 30 years. Slawson was part of four conference championship teams. She was an NCAA West Qualifier.
She received the MVC Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award, was president of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee, was selected the 2018 Shocker Life Woman of the Year in 2018 and was Mrs. Shocker Award Winner in 2019. She will graduate in May with a doctorate in occupational therapy.
Other members of the Paola High School Athletic Hall of Fame are, by year:
1996: Dick Gilman
1997: Larry Criddle, Darren Dawson, Bob Harrington, Jim Irick, Scott Karr, Carnie Smith, Earl Ventura, Wendell Winkler and the 1984 Panther state champion football team
1998: Regan Miller Crow, Dennis Fort, Karen Gage and Danny Locke
1999: Jim Lee, Aaron Locke and Don Walters
2000: Sherry Ventura Ball, Brian Shay, Wesley Wilson, the 1994 state champion football team and the 1995 state champion basketball team
2001: Robin Gostautas Branine, Brian Doherty, Cam Lindsey, Ed Scheffer and the undefeated, untied 1951 football team
2002: Brian Blachly, Rick Byers, Paul Shoemaker and Tiny VanRheen
2003: Tara Hudspeth, Cadi Stuteville Marcum, Michael Orr and Matt Stallbaumer
2004: Mike Doherty, Clifford “Oscar” Durland, Casey McAllister and Lisa Sullivan
2005: Scott Henry and L.F. “Tow” Diehm
2006: Fred Miller, Will Rogers, members of the 1995 Panther state runner-up wrestling team: Russ Hermreck, Amad Patillo, Brian Shay, Chad “Boo” Weaver, and coaches Jeff Morris and Steve Gorsuch
2008: Members of the 2001 state championship Paola Panther wrestling team
2008: Jon Lee and David Ward
2009: Nick Green, Natalie Browning Melichar and Josh Shay
2010: Nathan Payne and Tiffany Craner
2013: David Robison, Jordan Karr and Brittney Miller
2014: Dan Karr and Stan Plummer
2015: Rachel Hanf, John Karr, Taelor Karr and Ray Slyter
2016: Mike Dumpert, Noah Dumpert, Megan Hayes and Steve Gorsuch
2017: Annie Kessler, Jesse Sims, Caleb Payne and Kurt Barbour
2018: Dennis Grandon and Robbie Sullivan
2019: Gary Schroeder and Corey Walker
2020: Back-to-back state championship boys track teams from 2009, 2019, and Lauren Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.