PAOLA — Lyndsee Johnson, Garrett Appier and Kelsey Slawson became the 76th, 77th and 78th members of the Paola High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Johnson, Appier and Slawson were inducted into the hall of fame at halftime of the Paola Panthers’ boys basketball game against Tonganoxie on Friday, Feb. 17.

