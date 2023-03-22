PAOLA — It did not take long for Brock Johnson to make his presence known in the Paola Panther wrestling room.
Johnson, a freshman, had already started making a mark in wrestling in the Paola Kids Club, winning district and state honors.
PAOLA — It did not take long for Brock Johnson to make his presence known in the Paola Panther wrestling room.
Johnson, a freshman, had already started making a mark in wrestling in the Paola Kids Club, winning district and state honors.
He joined a Paola Panther team loaded with eight seniors.
Johnson came into the season ranked No. 2 in Class 4A at 106 pounds. He exceeded those early expectations, winning the state title this season.
Johnson was named the Tri-County Spotlight Boys Wrestler of the Year.
Johnson topped 40 wins during the state tournament, placing first at 106 pounds at Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina.
Johnson scored a 4-2 decision against Johnny Leck of Rose Hill in the 106-pound championship match. Johnson was 4-0 with two pins and a major decision. He was 42-2 on the season.
“Brock Johnson had one of the best seasons a freshman has ever had here at Paola High School,” Paola coach Darvin Willard said. “We have had some really good ones too. He finished the year 42-2, and those two losses were to Oklahoma and Nebraska kids.
“Brock is a kid who has put in a lot of work in the sport of wrestling,” Willard said. “He trains and competes all year round to make himself better. It has paid off so far.”
Johnson has been wrestling since joining the Paola Kids Wrestling Club. He was an All-American at Fargo.
He added the Class 4A state title this season, helping lead the Paola Panthers to fourth place in the state.
Johnson led by example in the wrestling room. He was also pushed by some very talented wrestlers in that room.
“Brock would be the first person to tell you that he wouldn’t be this successful if it was not for his training partners like Bryson Rockers, Kaiden Powell and many more,” Willard said. “Brock is a team guy as well, do not let the individual title fool you.
“If you ever follow us live on Instagram you might hear him going live as a commentator while his teammates wrestle. He is always there in the corner cheering them on,” Willard said. “At the end of the day, I think Brock would also tell you that he would not be as successful if it was not for his biggest support cast, which are his parents Ryan and Laurie. They make it possible for him to do what he loves to do.”
Johnson placed first in the Class 4A regional at Fort Scott. He won an 8-3 decision against Mason Gibbons of Independence in the title match at 106 pounds. Johnson was 3-0 with two pins as Paola captured the regional championship, qualifying 12 wrestlers for state.
Johnson pinned Jeremy Welch for first place at 106 pounds in the Frontier League Tournament at Bonner Springs. Johnson was 3-0 with two pins and a technical fall as Paola won the league title.
He also helped lead the Paola Panther wrestling team to the program’s first ever title in the two-day Bobcat Classic at Basehor-Linwood High School. Johnson placed first at 106 pounds, going 4-1 with four pins and a decision.
Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.