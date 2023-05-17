221228_mr_spt_johnson

Paola senior Macoy Johnson signs a national letter of intent to wrestle at Fort Hays State University. Pictured with Johnson are (in front, from left) his mother, Laurie Johnson; and his father, Ryan Johnson; (standing, from left) friend, Gerry Cramer; grandmother, Patty Burnett; brother, Brock Johnson; grandparents Eldonna and Bruce Johnson.

 Gene Morris / Miami County Republic

PAOLA — Macoy Johnson grew up eager, ready and willing to grapple.

Johnson started competing in the Paola Kids Wrestling Club when he was 5 years old. He has been on the wrestling mat ever since.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.