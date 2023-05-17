PAOLA — Macoy Johnson grew up eager, ready and willing to grapple.
Johnson started competing in the Paola Kids Wrestling Club when he was 5 years old. He has been on the wrestling mat ever since.
“My parents got me into wrestling because I was always trying to tackle or wrestle with them when I was a little boy,” he said. “So, they thought wrestling would be a good fit. They were definitely right.”
Johnson was a four-year member of the Paola Panther wrestling team, ending his prep career in the Class 4A state tournament, where the team finished fourth. He was part of the Panthers’ regional and league championship team this season.
Johnson recently signed a national letter of intent to wrestle at Fort Hays State University.
“On my visit to Fort Hays, I was really impressed with the coaches and the room environment,” he said. “I knew I wanted to be part of this program.”
Johnson was an inspirational part of the Paola Panther team this season, fighting through injuries to get through league and regionals and qualify for state.
“I have battled through many tough injuries throughout my wrestling career,” Johnson said. “Some may see injury as a setback, but I have tried to let it fire me up to come back better every time. That is one of the biggest reasons I am so excited to wrestle at the next level.”
His mother, Laurie Johnson, grew up in a wrestling family and was a wrestling manager in high school.
His father, Ryan, was also a coach and mentor to him throughout the process.
Johnson plans on studying sport and exercise therapy at Fort Hays.
The Paola Panther wrestling family and coaches have had a huge impact on his journey, Johnson said.
“Darvin Willard, Micha Miller, Conner Maynard, Brett Martin and Joe Knecht, as well as the entire wrestling community have all helped me reach one of my goals of being a collegiate wrestler,” he said. “I would not be where I am today without them.”
Wrestling has taught Johnson a lot about life and the mental focus it takes to set and achieve goals.
“The most important things wrestling has taught me are the heart, drive and positive mindset that applies to everything that I do,” he said.
