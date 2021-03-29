PAOLA — Marina Johnson did not have to pick where to go to college for cross country and track and field.
When the Paola senior started looking at colleges, Fort Hays State University basically picked her, Johnson said.
“I went on a visit there and it just felt absolutely perfect,” Johnson said. “I love every aspect of it. I met the coach and he was awesome. It just felt like that was where I was supposed to go.”
Johnson picked Fort Hays not only for its cross country and track and field program, but also its speech language pathology program.
Johnson was recruited for cross country, and in track and field she plans on running the middle distance events, competing in the 400, 800 and 1,600.
Running has always been in the family.
She began running in events when she was 6 years old, running in Mother’s Day 5Ks with her mother, Laurie. The events raise money for KC Express, a non-profit organization promoting women’s health.
Johnson’s father, Ryan, also ran in college at Kansas State University.
“I have been running pretty much for as long as I can remember,” she said. “My mother and I ran Mother’s Day 5Ks together. I have always loved it. My dad ran in college, so it has always been something I have wanted to do.”
Competing with the Paola Panthers has helped make her the runner she is today, Johnson said.
“I have had a lot of really amazing coaches and teammates who have helped me learn how to push myself and push my limits,” she said.
Johnson said she is ready for new challenges at the next level.
“It is definitely going to be different when I get to college,” Johnson said. “There is going to be more competition. I am super excited to see how, first, my senior season of track goes.”
Marina is the daughter of Ryan and Laurie Johnson of Paola. Joining her for the signing were her brothers Macoy and Brock, and grandparents Patty Burnett and her friend Gerry, and Bruce and Eldona Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.