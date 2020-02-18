SPRING HILL — Cooper Jones had ice in his veins in the final 42.8 seconds as the Spring Hill Broncos defended their home court in a Frontier League contest against rival Paola.
Jones posted a game-high 21 points. He would post just six points in the second half, all coming at the free-throw line in the final minute.
Jones went six-for-six at the line in the final 42.8 seconds, protecting an eight-point, 50-42, victory for the Broncos on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
The Paola Panthers played their best basketball of the night in the fourth quarter, but it would not be enough to catch Jones and his Spring Hill Broncos.
After being down 17 points in the third quarter, 39-22, Paola began to chip away at the deficit.
Caden Marcum made an inside basket to end the quarter.
Trey Moala was fouled on a shot and sank a pair of free throws to make it 39-26 with 7:38 left in regulation.
Ryan Wokutch drilled a 3-pointer to make it an 11-point game, 40-29. Bo Robison held his ground on defense and took a charge. Wokutch made two free throws for a 10-point game at 42-32.
Fletcher Aude drew a charge, getting the ball back for the Panthers.
The Panthers got the ball inside to Moala for a basket to close the gap to eight points, 44-36, with 1:39 left in regulation.
Jones was fouled with 42.8 seconds to play and sank two free throws on the bonus.
Wokutch hit a 3-pointer to make it 46-39.
Jones was fouled with 25.7 seconds left. He sank two more free throws.
Marcum hit a 3-pointer to keep Paola alive, 48-42, with 13 seconds on the clock.
Jones walked to the line one more time with eight seconds left on the clock and made two free throws for the final points of the game.
Moala and Wokutch hit double figures for Paola. Moala had 13 points. Wokutch added 11 points.
Robison and Marcum each had five points.
Evan Phillips and Austin Weaver also scored for the Panthers.
Jones led all scorers with his 21 points for Spring Hill.
Luke Metcalf posted nine points.
Ryan Weber had eight points. Connor Zorn, Aron Dominick and Alex Johnson also scored for the Broncos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.