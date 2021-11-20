STILLWATER, Okla. — Taelor Karr is back in familiar territory, pacing the court at basketball practice.
Karr, a graduate of Paola High School, is in her first season as an assistant coach with the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls basketball team.
She was an assistant coach at Santa Clara, working with the Broncos the past five season.
Karr also served as a graduate assistant manager at Oregon.
Karr played collegiate basketball at Gonzaga, transferring from Kansas State University.
She was the West Coast Conference Player of the Year and a first-team all-league selection as a senior in 2012-13.
Karr averaged 11.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals per contest in her final collegiate season. She made 69 3-pointers on the year, which ranks fifth all-time in program history for a single season.
Karr had 152 assists for eighth on the school’s all-time single-season chart.
She was named to the Academic All-Big 12 second team for Kansas State and was twice named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll.
Karr played professionally in France for Dunkerque before joining the coaching ranks.
Karr was inducted into the Paola High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014.
She is sixth on the all-time scoring list at Paola High School with 993 career points, despite missing her entire junior season with a knee injury.
Karr was a two-time all-league selection, leading the team to state both seasons. She helped lead Paola to three Frontier League titles.
