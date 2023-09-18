Paola back J.D. Troutman makes a defender miss on a rushing attempt in the season opener against Fort Scott. Troutman had a touchdown run and a touchdown catch in a 28-8 victory at Ottawa on Friday, Sept. 15.
OTTAWA — Paola capitalized on a short field in the first two quarters against Ottawa and put together a pair of old fashioned 70-yard Panther drives in the second half in a 28-8 victory.
Quarterback Triston Katzer ran for a touchdown and had a touchdown pass at Ottawa on Friday, Sept. 15. Katzer ran the ball six times for 21 yards. He completed two passes for 55 yards.
Running back J.D. Troutman ran the ball 28 times for 104 yards and a touchdown. He caught one pass for a 47-yard touchdown.
Back Clayton Younger had 16 carries for 100 yards with a touchdown.
Paola improved to 2-1 with the victory. The Panthers are back home this week to take on Tonganoxie for homecoming.
Younger had two booming punts to pin the Cyclones inside their own 20-yard line twice in the first half. The Paola defense held Ottawa both times, forcing punts that gave the Panthers great field position at the 30-yard line and 17-yard line.
Katzer capped the first score with a 2-yard touchdown run. The extra-point kick was blocked.
Younger punched the second one into the endzone on a 3-yard run. Katzer ran for the two-point conversion for a 14-0 lead at the half.
Paola opened the second half with a 14-play, 70-yard touchdown drive. Troutman scored on a 2-yard touchdown run. Troutman kicked the extra-point for a 21-0 advantage.
Ottawa blocked a Paola punt for a safety to get on the scoreboard, 21-2.
The Cyclones answered with another score, ending a 52-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.
Katzer completed a 47-yard touchdown pass to Troutman in the fourth quarter for the final score of 28-8.
Jasper Logan led the defense with nine tackles and an interception.
Vincent Jones and Kayden Worthey each had eight tackles.
Cooper Stanchfield made six tackles. Chevez Neely, Tyce Allen and Younger each had five tackles.
