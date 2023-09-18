230920_mr_spt_pao_fball_01

Paola back J.D. Troutman makes a defender miss on a rushing attempt in the season opener against Fort Scott. Troutman had a touchdown run and a touchdown catch in a 28-8 victory at Ottawa on Friday, Sept. 15.

 Gene Morris / Miami County Republic

OTTAWA — Paola capitalized on a short field in the first two quarters against Ottawa and put together a pair of old fashioned 70-yard Panther drives in the second half in a 28-8 victory.

Quarterback Triston Katzer ran for a touchdown and had a touchdown pass at Ottawa on Friday, Sept. 15. Katzer ran the ball six times for 21 yards. He completed two passes for 55 yards.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or emorris@cherryroad.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.