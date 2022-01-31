PAOLA – Maggie Kauk scored 23 points to lead the Paola girls to a 46-23 victory against Chanute in the Lady Panthers annual Kay Yow Pink Out Game on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Paola wore special pink warm up T-shirts and pink and white jerseys for the game. The Lady Panthers also donned pink socks and pink shoelaces.
The Paola spirit squad had pink pompoms and wore pink ribbons in their hair.
Paola opened the game on a 12-2 run, but had to fight back to seal the deal after being outscored 12-5 in the second quarter.
The Lady Panthers took control of the game in the second half, going on a 13-5 run in the third quarter and closing out the victory on a 16-4 fourth-quarter blitz.
Kate Ediger topped double figures with 15 points. Ella Foster, Abby Ediger and Ave Kehl also scored.
Paola fought back against De Soto on Friday, Feb. 28, but fell in an 11-point loss, 51-40,
Ediger posted a game-high 31 points. Maddie Pitzer and Kauk also scored.
