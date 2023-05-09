230510_mr_spt_durland_01

Seniors Maggie Kauk and Landon Taylor hold the Clifford “Oscar” Durland award after being announced the winners during an all-school assembly at Paola High School on Monday, May 8.

 Gene Morris / Miami County Republic

PAOLA — Maggie Kauk and Landon Taylor were named the Clifford “Oscar” Durland Award winners during an all-school assembly at Paola High School.

The award, in memory of Durland, recognizes an outstanding female and male senior, multi-sport athlete. The honor is voted on by the high school faculty.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.