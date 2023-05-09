PAOLA — Maggie Kauk and Landon Taylor were named the Clifford “Oscar” Durland Award winners during an all-school assembly at Paola High School.
The award, in memory of Durland, recognizes an outstanding female and male senior, multi-sport athlete. The honor is voted on by the high school faculty.
Kauk and Rhamy were presented with the “Oscar” Durland Award on Monday, May 8. Academic and athletic honors were also recognized during the assembly.
Durland, a graduate of Paola High School, served in World War II and was inducted into the Paola High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2004.
“He went off to serve his country in World War II,” Paola Principal Jeff Hines said. “They called them the greatest generation for a reason. He parked his truck just outside of the gates and watched all of the home football games.
“This award, in his memory, recognized an outstanding female and male athlete at Paola High School,” Hines said. “The award goes to multi-sport athletes who are also involved in a lot of activities.”
Kauk was a three-sport varsity athlete, earning varsity letters in volleyball, basketball and track and field.
“I feel very honored to win this award,” Kauk said. “I am very humbled that my coaches nominated me for this award.”
Taylor was a multi-sport athlete, winning varsity letters for the Panthers in football, basketball and track and field.
“It feels great,” Taylor said. “I have always wanted to win this award. I never thought I would get it.”
Durland’s family held tailgate parties for him at home football games, where he proudly cheered for his Panthers for more than 50 years.
Durland is the grandfather of Paola High School football coach Mike Smith and the great-grandfather of former Paola Panther football players Drew Smith and Dunkan Watrous.
Clifford “Oscar” Durland Memorial Award winners are:
