PAOLA – Ava Kehl crushed a home run into the cold blue sky at the Paola USD 368 Sports Complex, giving the Lady Panther softball team a 3-0 lead in the home opener against Bonner Springs.
Paola was outscored 9-1 over the next three innings in a 15-6 loss in the first game of the doubleheader Thursday, March 31.
Paola trailed 10-2 after two innings in the second game, falling 19-3.
Kehl homered and drove in two runs in the first game. She had one run scored.
Eden Troxel doubled twice, drove in two runs and scored. Hannah Billesbach hit two doubles and scored two runs.
Lily Jevne singled, doubled and drove in one run. Krislyn Hadlock singled twice and scored.
Jacie Collier started the game for Paola. Madison Bell pitched in relief.
Paola made seven errors in the loss.
Troxel hit a two-run homer in the second game. Billesbach doubled, driving home one run.
Kate Ediger singled and scored. Hadlock scored.
Makayla Hendrickson started the second game. A. Brown pitched in relief.
Paola opened the season with a doubleheader loss at Piper on Tuesday, March 29.
The Lady Panthers lost by scores of 9-2 and 8-4.
Jevne doubled in the opener. Troxel and Billesbach both singled and scored. Kyia Fuller, Bryn Grandon and Ediger singled.
Collier pitched the complete game.
Billesbach singled and doubled in the second game. Ediger doubled.
Kehl singled, drove in one run and scored. Hadlock singled and scored. Bell and Grandon singled.
Collier started the game for Paola. Hendrickson pitched in relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.