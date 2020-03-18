PAOLA — Jordyn Knecht wrapped up a historic wrestling season, becoming the first Paola Lady Panther to win a high school girls wrestling title.
Knecht scored an 8-4 decision against Elise Rose of Marysville in the state title match at 123 pounds during the inaugural Kansas High School State Wrestling Tournament in Salina.
She was 3-0 at state with two pins.
Knecht put a bow on her perfect season with her 3-0 run to the title, wrapping up the season with a 30-0 record. Twenty-seven of those wins were pins.
She is the first-ever Tri-County Spotlight Girls Wrestler of the Year.
“Jordyn had a great year on the mat.” Paola coach Darvin Willard said. “She ended the year 30-0 with 27 of those wins by pins and a state title.”
Knecht and teammate Kailyn Younger, who was runner-up at 116 pounds, led the Lady Panthers to third place in the state tournament.
Knecht posted 24 team points. Younger had 20 team points.
Washburn Rural won the team title with 84 points, defeating runner-up Great Bend by four points.
Knecht and Younger posted 44 points, holding off Nickerson and Pratt by three points for third place in the state.
Knecht went 5-0 in the first-ever KSHSAA girls regional wrestling tournament held in her back yard at Paola High School. Not only was she 5-0, Knecht won every match with a pin. She was named the regional wrestler of the year.
Knecht pinned Hanna Glynn of Blue Valley Southwest in the regional finals. Knecht advanced to the title match with a pin against Shelby Kesler of Mission Valley. Knecht was the No. 1 seed in regional. She is ranked No. 5 in the nation.
Knecht was a true champion, on and off the mat, Willard said. Her record on the mat was impressive, but she was an even better teammate.
“Jordyn was so helpful for the girls this year,” he said. “She took Kailyn Younger under her wing, and it showed. She did daily drills with her every day and dropped knowledge on her throughout the year. She has great leadership skills. Her leadership skills are good because she cares about her team and making them better.”
Knecht had a scare earlier in the season, suffering an injury that kept her out until the regionals.
She kept rehabbing and working. She never left her team either, Willard said.
“When she was injured this year she volunteered to go to a girls mixer, and she helped me coach and got the girls warmed up,” he said. “I didn’t have to ask her to do this, she wanted to do it.
“Jordyn is well known around the wrestling world and has talked to a bunch of girls at tournaments,” Willard said. “Some she knew and some she didn’t. It all comes down to being a good person and respecting the sport and that’s Jordyn Knecht.”
Knecht was part of history in the first KSHSAA girls regional tournament. She won the 123-pound title and was the regional wrestler of the year.
She would go on to write even more history at the first KSHSAA girls state tournament in history, winning a state title and helping the Lady Panthers leave Salina with the third-place trophy.
“The whole environment was very exciting,” Knecht said. “I had been looking forward to wrestling in this tournament. I have been going to the boys high school state for as long as I can remember and always wanted to wrestle there.
“Placing first was an incredible experience,” she said. “I was able to achieve a goal that I have had as long as I can remember. Then placing third as a team was just the cherry on top. It was something that I didn’t believe was possible. Yet, we did it. I didn’t find out about it until after the match.”
This is only the beginning for girls wrestling in Kansas, Knecht said.
“It is really exciting to be able to start off the momentum of a lifelong thing that will continue on forever,” she said. “There are a ton of new opportunities created for girls. It is amazing because I know it will make the sport grow. I am just very thankful to be part of such a movement.”
