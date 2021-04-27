PAOLA — Jordyn Knecht tried to spark Team Kansas in the Rouge Girls All-Star Classic against Team Missouri, but the Show-Me state would not be stopped.
Knecht represented the Lady Panthers on the wrestling mat one more time, competing in the Kansas vs Missouri all-star dual at Paola High School on Friday, April 16. It was the first of what organizers hope is a yearly showdown between the two states.
“It was a lot of fun,” Knecht said. “Having it here was the best part of it. I made sure the Team Kansas knew how big of a deal this was.
“There were some really good matches,” she said. “There were some heartbreakers where we were winning. Overall, it was really good.”
Kansas completed its second season of girls high school wrestling. Missouri finished its third season.
It was a tough start for Kansas, losing its first three matches with pins by Missouri for a deficit of 18-0. Kansas was leading in two of the matches, 7-0 and 6-2, before falling. The losses made it an even tougher road for Kansas the rest of the night.
“Absolutely, the dual could have gone either way,” Paola coach Darvin Willard said. “Our motto is anytime you get an opponent on their back, you want to finish it. That’s what they were trying to do.
“The difference is with some of these girls didn’t stop wrestling,” Willard said. “Some of our girls stopped wrestling for a little while when the season ended. Our set up was perfect. Thank you to our administration and the Paola community for allowing us to have this.”
Knecht pinned her opponent, giving Kansas its first points of the dual for a score of 18-6.
“The girl Jordyn faced was really good,” Willard said. “Jordyn hasn’t had to work on her feet like that in a match for a long time. That girl made her work.”
Kansas could not maintain the momentum, losing the next two matches by major decision and a decision.
Kansas put a small rally together, winning back-to-back matches for the only time all night, posting a pin and a one-point, 3-2, decision to close the gap to 25-15.
Missouri answered two two pins in a row and added a major decision to push its lead to 18 points, 37-19.
Missouri added two more pins. Kansas ended the dual with a pin in the final match to close the dual with a score of 49-25.
“It was awesome to have the first one here,” Willard said. “To host the Rouge Girls All-Star Classic was amazing with an electric atmosphere. We saw some different girls with different styles of wrestling who were spectacular.
“The talent here tonight was unbelievable,” Willard said. “I was impressed, especially at the heavier weights. The athleticism they showed was incredible. We saw girls shooting at the heavy weights, and they were very successful.”
Knecht got to wrestle for her father, Joe, who was one of the coaches for Team Kansas.
Knecht is a two-time state champion for the Paola Panthers. She is 66-0 the past two seasons with 62 pins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.