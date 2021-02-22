GARNETT – Jordyn Knecht and Kailyn Younger captured substate titles for the Paola Lady Panther wrestling team.
Knecht was 3-0 with three pins for first place at 126 pounds in the substate at Anderson County High School on Friday, Feb. 19. She pinned Layla Tindle of Fredonia in the championship match.
Knecht was named the substate wrestler of the year. She improved her record to 33-0. She is the defending, undefeated state champion.
Younger was 2-0 with two pins for first place at 120 pounds. She pined Kendra Hurla of Rossville in the title match. Younger is 21-1 on the season. She was the state runner-up a year ago.
Prairie View’s Alyssa Page, 15-3, placed third at 143 pounds.
Americus Harris of Paola qualified for state, placing fourth at 191 pounds. Harris was 2-2 with a pin. She is 14-9 on the season.
Whitley Cox-Halliburton of Prairie View placed fourth at 235 pounds. She was 1-2.
So Close
Marina Johnson was one win away from qualifying state at 132 pounds. Johnson, 29-6, is in her first season with the wrestling team. She was 2-2 with two pins.
She lost a 6-5 decision against Ellington Hodle of Silver Lake (34-4) in the consolation semifinals. Johnson bounced back with a pin against Irish Rokey of Sabetha for fifth place.
Macey Michalski of Prairie View was one win away from state at 101 pounds.
Other results
Keelea Benedict, 12-4, was 0-2 at 132 pounds. She was 3-1 with two pins.
Spring Hill
Julie Yoder qualified for state, placing fourth at 109 pounds during the Class 5A girls substate at Leavenworth on Friday, Feb. 19. She was 1-2 with a pin.
Cheyenne Davis placed sixth at 101 pounds.
Alyssa Anderson, 9-12, competed at 120 pounds.
Nevaeh Tauer, 10-4, wrestled at 132 pounds.
Allie Stinemetz competed at 138 pounds.
Lydia Pierce wrestled at 170 pounds.
