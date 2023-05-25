230531_mr_spt_kuehl

Mackenzie Kuehl, a Paola graduate, ended her freshman year at North Texas with a sixth-place finish in the javelin at the conference meet.

 Submitted Photo

DENTON, Texas – Mackenzie Kuehl wrapped up her freshman season at the University of North Texas with a sixth-place finish in the javelin during the conference meet.

Kuehl, a graduate of Paola High School, scored three points in the meet for North Texas with her performance of 146 feet, 3 inches on her home track.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.