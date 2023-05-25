DENTON, Texas – Mackenzie Kuehl wrapped up her freshman season at the University of North Texas with a sixth-place finish in the javelin during the conference meet.
Kuehl, a graduate of Paola High School, scored three points in the meet for North Texas with her performance of 146 feet, 3 inches on her home track.
She was runner-up in the javelin at the North Texas Classic, moving her into fifth place all time in University of North Texas track and field history with a mark of 142-5.
Kuehl opened the outdoor season with a first-place finish in the javelin at the University of Texas at Arlington Invitational with a mark of 139-11.
She finished the season ranked sixth in the Conference USA with a season-best mark of 146-3 in her final meet of the year.
Kuehl was selected for the Clifford “Oscar” Durland award her senior year, given to one outstanding senior female and one outstanding senior male from Paola High School who competed in multiple sports in high school.
Kuehl was an outside hitter for the Paola Lady Panther volleyball team, played post for the girls basketball team and throws the javelin and the discus for the track program.
She was the Class 4A state runner-up in the javelin her senior year with a mark of 140-6.
Kuehl placed sixth in the javelin and sixth in the discus at the Class 4A state track and field meet in Wichita her junior season.
Kuehl helped lead the Lady Panthers to second place in the team standings.
She placed seventh in the javelin at state during her freshman campaign in 2019. Kuehl helped lead Paola to runner-up in league and a regional championship.
Mackenzie, a biology major, is the daughter of Scott and SueAnn Kuehl of Paola. She plans on working as a physician’s assistant for surgery or dermatology.
