PAOLA — Mackenzie Kuehl and Caden Rhamy were named the Clifford “Oscar” Durland Award winners during an all school assembly at Paola High School.
The award, in memory of Durland, recognizes an outstanding female and male senior, multi-sport athlete. The honor is voted on by the high school faculty.
Kuehl and Rhamy were presented with the “Oscar” Durland Award on Monday, May 9. Academic and athletic honors were also recognized during the assembly.
Durland, a graduate of Paola High School, served in World War II and was inducted into the Paola High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2004.
“He went off to serve his country in World War II,” Paola Principal Jeff Hines said. “They called them the greatest generation for a reason. He parked his truck just outside of the gates and watched all of the home football games.
“This award, in his memory, recognized an outstanding female and male athlete at Paola High School,” Hines said. “The award goes to multi-sport athletes who are also involved in a lot of activities.”
Kuehl was an outside hitter for the Paola Lady Panther volleyball team, played post for the girls basketball team and throws the javelin and the discus for the track program.
“Winning this award means that all of my hard work and dedication has paid off,” Kuehl said. “I have worked so hard over the past four years to get to where I am in each sport.
“To have my name on this award means my hard work has not gone unnoticed,” she said. “I am grateful to receive this award and thankful to all of my coaches who helped me get to where I am today.”
Rhamy played running back for the Paola Panther football team, was a forward for the basketball team and throws the shot put and the discus for the track team.
“This award means a ton to me as I have worked super hard for it,” Rhamy said. “Last year, when Bo Robison won it, I walked straight down to Mr. Hines and told him I was going to win it my senior year. I am a man of my word. It became my goal that day to earn this award.
“It is definitely an honor to win this type of an award with the meaning behind it,” he said. “I take big inspiration from ‘Clifford’ Oscar Durland. It feels good to be among some of the best athletes with my name on that trophy. It goes to show how far hard work and discipline will get you. It will be cool to come back and visit high school and know my name is on multiple awards.”
Durland’s family held tailgate parties for him at home football games, where he proudly cheered for his Panthers for more than 50 years.
Durland is the grandfather of Paola High School football offensive coordinator Mike Smith and the great-grandfather of former Paola Panther football players Drew Smith and Dunkan Watrous.
Clifford “Oscar” Durland Memorial Award winners are:
2021 — Marina Johnson, Bo Robison
2020 — Sophie Jones, Preston Martin
2019 — Alyssa Henness, Brendan Ohlmeier
2018 — Jordan Johnson, Kurt Golubski
2017 — Matthew Wilson, Matti Morgan
2016 — Morgan Laudan, Dunkan Watrous
