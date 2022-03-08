PAOLA — Mackenzie Kuehl is headed to the great state of Texas to compete at the college level in track and field.
Kuehl, a Paola senior, signed a national letter of intent to throw the javelin for North Texas University. She joins the Mean Green Eagles.
“I didn’t think it is something I was going to do,” Kuehl said. “But, I am definitely super excited to get the opportunity to compete in college.”
North Texas University made her feel like home, Kuehl said.
“The coaching staff and all of the student-athletes I met were really nice,” she said. “The coaches are more laid back. They feel like Paola people. They are not like city people, but more like country people I have been around my whole life.”
Kuehl started throwing the javelin when she was a freshman.
Coach Mike Smith and throwing coach Ryan Oshel helped me a lot to get where I am today,” she said. “We have a very competitive league, and that has pushed me to step up and throw farther. Competing at state is a lot of pressure, but it is a lot of fun, too.”
Kuehl will be a great addition to the North Texas University track and field program, Paola coach Mike Smith said.
“Mackenzie was their No. 1 recruit,” Smith said. “She has placed at state multiple times in the javelin and the discus. She has been a mainstay for our program.
“It is great to see another Panther take their talents on to the collegiate level,” he said. “She is going to an NCAA Division I school in North Texas that is building a strong javelin program. She has been a very big part of Panther athletics at Paola High School, playing volleyball, basketball and track. She just loves to compete.”
Kuehl placed sixth in the javelin and sixth in the discus at the Class 4A state track and field meet in Wichita her junior season.
Kuehl helped lead the Lady Panthers to second place in the team standings.
She placed seventh in the javelin at state during her freshman campaign in 2019. Kuehl helped lead Paola to runner-up in league and a regional championship.
The 2020 track and field season was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Kuehl was joined at her signing by family, friends and coaches.
Grandparents Gary and Judy Kuhlman and grandmother Betty were in attendance to support Kuehl. She was also joined by her sister Alexis and aunt Mindy.
Alexis Kuehl is part of the Missouri Southern track and field program. She throws the javelin.
Paola track was represented by coach Mike Smith and assistant coaches Ryan Oshel and Scott Karr.
“It was very thrilling to know I have so many people supporting me and wanting me to do well,” Kuehl said.
Kuehl plans on studying biology to become a physician’s assistant for surgery or dermatology.
Mackenzie is the daughter of Scott and SueAnn Kuehl of Paola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.