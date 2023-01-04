SPRING HILL – The Lady Bronco girls basketball team went on a 19-4 run in the second quarter to defend its home court in a 52-38 victory against the Lady Panthers on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Paola opened the New Year with a 12-6 blitz in the first quarter.
Paola guard Maddie Pitzer brings the ball up the court against Spring Hill defenders Anna LaPlante (left) and Jenna Weber during Frontier League action on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Spring Hill bounced right back with the 19-4 run in the second frame. The Lady Broncos outscored the Lady Panthers 18-12 in the third quarter.
The Paola Lady Panthers held a 10-9 edge in the final frame.
Paola struggled at the free-throw line, sinking just 10 of 19. The Lady Panthers made 12 field goals with four 3-pointers.
Spring Hill made 13 of 20 from the free-throw line. The Lady Broncos made 17 field goals with five 3-pointers.
Jenna Weber led all scorers, posting 23 points for Spring Hill. She was five-for-five from the line. Weber sank seven field goals, including four from 3-point range.
Maggie Kauk and Ava Kehl each scored eight points to lead Paola.
Sydney Buscher scored nine points for Spring Hill. Kallie Rodden finished with eight points. Other players scoring for the Lady Broncos were Elizabeth Suter, Margo Todd, Jaleigh White and Anna LaPlante.
Ella Foster added seven points for Paola. Maddie Pitzer finished with five points. Also scoring for the Lady Panthers were Hazel Downum, Abby Ediger, Jade Meade and Brylynn Wicker.
The Paola Lady Panthers lost a tough one at home against Eudora on Dec. 13, 56-51.
Eudora held a 16-10 advantage in the first quarter and went on to win it by six points. The rest of the game was basket-for-basket until the final frame. Paola held an 18-17 edge in the fourth quarter.
Kauk and Kehl were both in double figures for Paola. Kauk posted 17 points to lead the way. Kehl had 15 points.
Foster finished with seven points. Also scoring for Paola were Downum, Pitzer, Meade and Wicker.
The Lady Panthers made nine of 15 free throws. Paola sank 19 field goals with four 3-pointers.
