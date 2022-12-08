221214_mr_spt_girls_wrest_01

SPRING HILL – The Spring Hill Lady Broncos were runner-up in their home invitational.

The Lady Broncos posted 176 points for second place in the Spring Hill Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 3. Gardner-Edgerton won the team title with 223 points.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos