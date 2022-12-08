SPRING HILL – The Spring Hill Lady Broncos were runner-up in their home invitational.
The Lady Broncos posted 176 points for second place in the Spring Hill Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 3. Gardner-Edgerton won the team title with 223 points.
Avery Donahey of Spring Hill puts an opponent on her back for a pin during the Spring Hill Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 3. Donahey was 3-0 with three pins.
Paola placed sixth in the standings with 119 points. Seventeen teams competed in the bracket-style tournament.
Lady Broncos
Avery Donahey placed first at 130 pounds (B). She was 3-0 with three pins.
Izzy Farris was first at 135 pounds (A). She was 3-0 with three pins.
Campbell Mermis was 3-0 for first place at 145 pounds (A). All three of her wins were with pins.
Paige Peterson placed second at 110 pounds (B). She was 3-1 with two pins and a major decision.
Dezaray Madsen was runner-up at 120 pounds (C). She was 2-1 with two pins.
Jay Yoder placed second at 125 pounds (A). She was 2-1 with two pins.
Avery Feeback placed second at 190 pounds. She was 2-1 with two pins.
Kaylynn Ottenschnieder placed fourth at 120 pounds (A). She was 2-2 with a pin.
Emma Olcott placed fourth at 120 pounds (B). She was 2-2 with two pins.
Morgan Hinton placed fourth at 155 pounds (B). She was 2-2 with a pin.
Elle Ruffin was fifth at 125 pounds (B). She was 1-2 with a pin.
Gracie Oppeau was 1-2 at 130 pounds (A). She had one pin.
Kaleigh Guthrie was 0-2 at 155 pounds (A).
Cali Claar was 1-2 at 155 pounds (B). She had one pin.
Olivia LeBlanc was 0-2 at 190 pounds.
Lady Panthers
Kena Leonard went a perfect 5-0 for first place at 235 pounds (B). Leonard registered all five wins with pins.
Ava Clauder placed second at 115 pounds (B).
Emma Bull was runner-up at 125 pounds (B). She was 4-1 with three pins.
Jailynn Taylor placed second at 135 pounds (A). She was 2-1.
Camryn Mather placed second at 140 pounds (A). She was 2-1 with a pin.
Alexys Epp placed third at 110 pounds (A). Epps was 3-1 with three pins.
Grace Bull placed third at 120 pounds (B). Bull was 3-1 with three pins.
Lily Jevne was 1-2 at 115 pounds (A). She had one pin.
Bailey Donahue was 1-2 at 120 pounds (A). She had one pin.
Layla Anthony was 0-2 at 130 pounds (B).
Bree Seek was 0-2 at 135 pounds (B).
Alyssa Bartlett was 0-2 at 170 pounds (A).
Ellie Baska was 1-2 at 190 pounds. She had one pin.
Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
Sports Editor
