PAOLA – The Spring Hill Lady Broncos continued their dominance in Frontier League play, defeating the rival Paola Lady Panthers in three sets.
Spring Hill improved to 27-1 with the three-set sweep in the best-of-five match against Paola on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
The Lady Broncos won the match by scores of 25-10, 25-17 and 25-11.
Jalyn Stevenson had a pair of kills as Spring Hill took a 4-1 lead in the first set. Mckenzie Kuehl had a kill for Paola to make it a two-point game.
Addie Hedrick had a tip at the net and then a kill for the Lady Broncos to make it 6-3. Morgan Clark had a kill at 7-4 for Paola.
Stevenson had a kill at 11-5. Kathryn Frakes had a stuff block and teamed up with Danielle Gonzales for a block to push points to 14-5.
Rylee Serpan, Stevenson and Hedrick had consecutive kills to extend the Broncos lead to 17-7.
Daphne Gardner and Frakes had tips at the net to win a pair of volleys for Spring Hill. Allisyn Frank had a kill to end the set at 25-10.
Abby Richmond had a block as Paola took a 2-0 lead in the second set. Gracie Richmond served an ace for the Lady Panthers to tie the set at 6-6. Abby Richmond broke the tie with a kill, and Spring Hill called timeout.
Stevenson tied the set at 8-8 with a kill. Hedrick had a long set for a point, and blasted a kill to make it 13-10.
Abby Richmond had a kill to pull Paola within two points at 13-11. Morgan Clark made it a one-point game with a kill. Sydney Gant had a kill to make it a three-point game, 16-13.
Hedrick had a kill down the line and a tip at the net for the Lady Broncos, increasing the lead to 18-14.
Abby Richmond kept Paola close with kills at 21-16 and 22-17.
Frakes had a kill at 25-17 to end the set for the Lady Broncos.
Paola was down 6-1 in the third set. Abby Richmond had kills at 6-2 and 6-3.
Frank had a kill for Spring Hill at 8-5, and a tip at the net to make it 10-5. Hedrick fired in a kill at 11-5. Gardner had a tip at the net for a point at 12-6.
Kuehl had a kill for Paola at 14-8. Stevenson answered with a kill at 15-8 for Spring Hill.
Gardner set the ball over the net for a point. Frakes had a tip at the net to make it 18-8. Caitlyn Rexroat served the final point, ending the set at 25-11.
