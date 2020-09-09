PAOLA — The Lady Panther tennis team is back for its second season.
Paola made history last fall during its inaugural girls tennis season. Miranda Carrete, who graduated, became the first Lady Panther to qualify for the state tennis tournament. She placed in the top six at the Class 4A regional.
The Lady Panther tennis team has six players out this season, including five seniors.
Seniors Liv Meridith and Alyssa Kelley are returning varsity letter-winners. Meridith played doubles last season but could play singles this fall. Kelley played singles and doubles.
Senior Jenna Stover played junior varsity last season.
Seniors Lindsey Boedicker and Skylar Markovich are both new to the program.
Sophomore Rachel Reimer played junior varsity last season.
“Practices have gone well,” Paola coach Dan Clark said. “The girls have good attitudes, are working hard, and excited to play.”
Everyone is competing for varsity playing time, Clark said.
“Right now all the girls are vying for spots,” he said. “It could very well be a revolving door each week to see who fits best where. The nice thing is the girls will have opportunities to compete in each practice and in games.”
