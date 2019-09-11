BASEHOR — The Paola Lady Panther tennis team went 6-2 in the season opener against Basehor-Linwood for its historic inaugural season.
Miranda Carette won her match 8-0. Kynleah Bancroft and Liv Meridith won 8-3.
Alyssa Kelly opened with a 6-4 win. Jada Bryant won 6-0.
Rachel Reimer and Jenna Stover won 6-0. Kelly and Bryant won 6-0.
Grace Waggerman lost a 2-8 match. Karlie McMullin and Maceaela Garrett lost 0-8.
“As a team, we went 6-2, which is a great showing in our first dual of the season,” Paola coach Kimberly Prockish said. “For as little experience as we have being on the court, we’re making some great shots, getting to some tough balls, and giving us the opportunity to play with our service game.
“I think that’s a testament to how hard they’ve been working in practice,” she said. “Coach (Dan) Clark and I are extremely excited about our potential. We have kinks to work out, but we’ll only get better as the season progresses.”
Playing for the first girls tennis team is Paola history are: seniors: Miranda Carrete, Karlie McMullin, Macaela Garrett, Jada Bryant and Grace Shore; juniors: Kynleah Bancroft, Liv Meridith and Jenna Stover; sophomores: Alyssa Kelley and Gracie Waggerman and freshmen: Rachel Reimer.
Paola’s home opener is a dual against Ottawa on Sept. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.