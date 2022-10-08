Lady Panther tennis team places third at Bonner Springs By Gene Morris gene.morris@miconews.com Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Oct 8, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Paola Lady Panther tennis players showing off their medals are (from left) Avery Needham, Ruthi Gerken, Grace Kinaman, Bailey Gagnebin, Anna Campa and Haley Hines. Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PAOLA – The Lady Panther tennis team has been bringing home the medals.Paola placed third in the Bill Foster Invitational at Bonner Springs on Thursday, Sept. 21.Rachael Aistrup placed third at No. 1 singles with a record of 2-2.Bailey Gagnebin was third at No. 2 singles, going 2-2.Brett Hudgeons and Grace Kinaman were 2-2 for third place at No. 1 doubles.Haley Hines and Claire Foster went 2-2 for third place at No. 2 doubles.“It has been very enjoyable to see all the girls improve from the summer to now,” Paola coach Dan Clark said. “They have great attitudes and are fun to be around.”Clark said the team members have been great ambassadors for the Paola community.“The greatest compliment is when other coaches notice and say positive things about your team,” Clark said.Kinaman and Aistrup were 2-2, placing third in the Frontier League Tournament at Spring Hill on Saturday, Sept. 24.Hines and Foster were runner-up at No. 2 singles, putting together a record of 3-1 at league.Kinaman placed second at No. 1 singles in the Baldwin Junior Varsity Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 22.Paola placed third as a team.Kinman was 3-1 on the day.Gagnebin was runner-up at No. 2 singles with a record of 3-2.Anna Campa and Hines placed fourth at No. 2 doubles with a record of 2-2.Ruthie Gerken and Avery Needham were 2-1 for second place at No. 2 doubles. Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Follow Gene Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLouisburg to celebrate homecoming Friday, Oct. 7Panther RoyaltyFake punt proves costly in homecoming loss for PanthersAmity Street crash damages Louisburg CemeteryTrojan RoyaltyOlathe Health signs letter of intent to join KU Health SystemLarry LaWayne McSpaddenAnna-Leigh Allyn HinklePaola USD 368 conducting bond surveyBobbie Jo Shoemaker Images Videos CommentedAmity Street crash damages Louisburg Cemetery (1)Kansas pitches plan offering 9 hours of college courses to ‘under-resourced’ high school students (1)Health Highlights: Oct. 3, 2022 (1)Miami County Sheriff's Office (1) Trending Recipes National Videos 2:42 Hold 'Em Or Fold 'Em: NFC North 1:14 Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Excited About London 0:42 Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Giants Defense 0:45 NFL Week 5 Preview: Packers Will Edge The Giants 1:01 Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Failed Challenge vs Patriots
