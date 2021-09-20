PAOLA — The Lady Panther tennis team won four of its seven matches against Basehor-Linwood during a home dual.
Paola was 4-2 in singles play and 0-3 in doubles against Basehor-Linwood on Thursday, Sept. 9.
Alyssa Kelley won her match by a final of 8-4.
Emma Kerley defeated her opponent from Basehor-Linwood by a final of 8-6 in a tight match.
Jayda Logan had her match under control from start to finish, winning it going away by a score of 8-1.
Brett Hudgeons had another close singles match, but fought to win it 8-5.
Rachel Reimer came up on the short side of an 8-6 score.
Bailey Gagnebin lost a very close match..
“The match of the day was Bailey Gagnebin,” Paola coach Dan Clark said. “She lost a tough match by tiebreaker.”
Gagnebin lost her match in a tiebreaker by a final of 9-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.