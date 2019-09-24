PAOLA — The Lady Panther tennis team won the first home dual in the history of the program.
Paola defeated Ottawa 9-2 in the dual Thursday, Sept. 19.
Miranda Carrete won her singles match 6-3. Kynleah Bancroft lost her singles match 1-6.
Grace Waggerman won her match in singles play 6-1. Karlie McMullin won in singles play 6-2. Macaela Garrett won her match 6-2.
Jenna Stover won in singles play 6-1. Rachel Reimer won her match 6-1. Grace Shore lost her singles match 1-6.
Waggerman and Bancroft won in doubles play 8-5. McMullin and Garrett won 8-0. Stover and Reimer won their doubles match 8-4.
Paola had a strong day in a triangular against Atchinson and Bishop Miege at Harmon Park on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Carrete won her singles match against Atchinson 8-3. Waggerman lost 4-8.
Liv Meridith and McMullin won their doubles match 8-5.
Alyssa Kelley and Bancroft defeated Atchinson in doubles play 8-2.
Carrete won her singles match against Bishop Miege 8-3. Meridith and McMullin defeated Bishop Miege 8-7 (7-2) in their doubles match. Kelley and Bancroft won their doubles match 8-4.
