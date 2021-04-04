EMPORIA – The Paola Lady Panther track and field team won the Emporia Invitational.
Paola scored 148 points, defeating Maize South by nine points for the team title Friday, April 2.
The Paola Panther boys scored 103 points, placing third in the team standings.
Mackenzie Kuehl won the javelin with a mark of 132-2. Jade Meade placed third. Emersyn Smith was sixth.
Kuehl finished second in the discus. Kate Ediger was seventh.
Mariana Johnson placed second in the 800-meter run.
Maddie Pitzer was runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles. Kylie Slyter placed fifth.
Maggie Kauk finished second in the long jump. Tayrn Marcum was sixth. Schlup placed seventh.
Hailey Schlup was second in the triple jump.
Keena Palmer placed second in the shot put. Jade Meade was fourth.
Kauk placed third in the 100-meter dash. Anna Phillips was seventh.
Slyter was third in the 100-meter hurdles. Pitzer placed fifth.
Pitzer placed third in the high jump.
The Lady Panthers placed second in the 4x800-meter relay, third in the 4x400 and fourth in the 4x100. Paola was third in the sprint medley relay.
Darian Hudgeons was fourth in the 3,200-meter run. She placed fifth in the 1,600-meter run.
Phillips placed sixth in the 200-meter dash. Addy Jones was eighth.
James Earlywine cleared 12-0 for first place in the pole vault. Thomas Harp was fourth. Sam Johnson placed fifth.
Jake Karr placed second in the discus. Cadin Rhamy placed fifth.
Bo Robison was second in the javelin.
The Panthers placed third in the 4x100-meter relay, fifth in the 4x800 and seventh in the 4x400. Paola was third in the sprint medley relay.
Brayden Whitehurst placed third in the 110-meter hurdles. Landon Taylor was fourth.
Whitehurst was third in the 300-meter hurdles. Karr placed fourth. Taylor was fifth.
Damarius Bassett was third in the shot put.
Robison was fourth in the triple jump. Whitehurst was fifth.
Robison placed sixth in the long jump. Dalton Jackson was seventh.
