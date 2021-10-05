PAOLA — Hitter Emma Bishop, hitter Brooklyn Harmon, hitter Mackenzie Kuehl, defensive specialist Gracie Richmond, defensive specialist Emersyn Smith and setter Mikayla White all started for the Paola Lady Panther volleyball team on senior night.
The six seniors left their home court for the last time with a three-set sweep against Burlington by scores of 25-13, 25-17 and 25-10 on Thursday, Sept. 30.
Kuehl opened the evening with a kill for a 1-0 start in the opening set. Harmon broke a tie with a kill at 4-3.
Maggie Kauk had a kill at 5-3. Ava Kehl made it 6-3 with a block. Kauk added kills at 8-3 and 11-4.
Richmond served an ace at 16-5. Smith served consecutive points at 18-7 and 19-7. Harmon blasted a kill at 22-9. Kehl ended the set with a block at 25-13.
Kuehl opened the second set with a kill and added another kill at 4-2. Bishop served Paola to a 6-2 advantage. Kuehl had a big dig on a volley and Kauk ended it with a kill at 10-7. Kuehl and Harmon had back-to-back kills to make it 14-9.
Kuehl hammered a kill at 16-10. Kauk added kills at 19-12 and 20-13. White had a block at 21-13. Kuehl and Bishop had back-to-back kills to push the lead to 24-16. Paola took the set 25-17.
For the third straight set, Kuehl started the scoring with a kill.
Harmon stepped to the service line and took the third set over, serving nine consecutive points to push it to 14-5.
Richmond served three points in a row to make it 18-6. White served for a point on a volley for a score of 22-9.
Kuehl had a tip at the net and added a kill as Paola made it set and match-point at 24-10. Bishop served the final point at 25-10.
Kuehl plans on throwing the javelin in college and majoring in biology.
Richmond plans to major in business in college.
White plans to play volleyball at Northwestern Oklahoma State and major in health and sports science.
Bishop plans on majoring in exercise science and playing volleyball in college.
Smith plans on majoring in nursing to become a nurse practitioner.
Harmon plans to attend Pittsburg State majoring in business with a minor in photography.
