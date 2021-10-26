ATCHISON — Hitter Emma Bishop, hitter Brooklyn Harmons, hitter Mackenzie Kuehl, defensive specialist Gracie Richmond, defensive specialist Emersyn Smith and hitter Mikayla White walked off the volleyball court together for the final time as Lady Panthers.
Paola (23-15) ended its season in a hard-fought, three-set match against Bishop Miege (14-23) in the Class 4A substate title match at Atchison High School on Saturday, Oct. 23.
The Lady Panthers advanced to the championship match with a three-set win against Tonganoxie (13-22) by scores of 25-19, 19-25 and 25-22.
Paola took the first set from Bishop Miege in the title match, 25-20.
The second set, Paola’s best chance to finish the title run off, went back and forth. Paola lost it in the battle of the substate by a score of 24-26. Paola lost the third set 12-25.
Also playing for the Paola Lady Panthers were libero Taryn Marcum, setter Maddie Pitzer, hitter Maggie Kauk, hitter Ava Kehl, defensive specialist Avery Winterscheid and hitter Anna Kane.
Paola is coached by Kirby Kenny. Assistant coaches are Molly Malone and Jamie Butler.
