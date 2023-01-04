HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Paola Lady Panther volleyball team ended the season as one of the top eight teams in the state.
Paola was 0-3 in pool play at the Class 4A state volleyball tournament at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.
The Lady Panthers ended the season with a record of 26-14.
Members of the Paola Lady Panther volleyball team are Taryn Marcum, Avery Winterscheid, Brylynn Wicker, Maddie Pitzer, Lily Jevne, Maggie Kauk, Anna Kane, Ashley Ward, Jade Meade, Ava Kehl and Abby Ediger.
Paola drew the toughest bracket at state, featuring eventual state champion Bishop Miege and state runner-up Andale.
The Lady Panthers opened pool play against Rock Creek.
In a bracket with little room for error, the Paola Lady Panthers could not finish in the first set against Rock Creek. The set went back and forth. Paola rallied from an 11-14 deficit to tie the set at 15-15. The Lady Panthers took a four-point lead at 23-19, two points from taking the set, but could not pull it out in a 23-25 loss. Paola lost the momentum and the second set 16-25.
The loss made the hill to climb to come out of pool play even tougher. Paola had state volleyball powerhouse Bishop Miege in the second round of pool play and finished with the No. 1 seed of the tournament, Andale, who arrived at Hutchinson with a perfect 29-0 record.
The Lady Panthers fell to the Bishop Miege Stags in two sets by scores of 11-25 and 15-25.
Paola faced Andale, the No.1 seed, in the third round and lost in two sets by scores of 14-25 and 19-25.
The second set of the match against Andale said a lot about the heart and character on the Paola Lady Panther team. Paola was 0-2 in pool play and down one set to none against the top seed of the tournament.
Knowing their day was over, even if they won the match, the Paola Lady Panthers fought right to the end, posting 19 points in the set.
The Paola Lady Panthers advanced to state for the first time in six years, defeating Topeka-Hayden and Ottawa in the substate tournament in Paola on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
Sports Editor
