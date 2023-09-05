PAOLA — It took two sets for the Paola Lady Panther volleyball team to warm up in their season opener at home against the Spring Hill Lady Broncos.
During the third set of the match, the defending Class 4A regional Lady Panthers battled the Frontier League champion Lady Broncos to a seven-seven set.
Paola lost the match in three straight sets by scores of 14-25, 12-25 and 18-25.
Margo Todd blasted down a kill as Spring Hill took a 2-0 lead in the opening set Tuesday, Aug. 29. Sydney Buscher had a block at 4-0. Aysia Smithhisler put down a kill at 8-0. Brooke Beashore fired in an ace at 9-0.
Paola got on the scoreboard at 10-1. Anna Kane had a tip over the net for the point at 2-10.
The Lady Panthers began to fight back into the set. Brylynn Wicker had a tip over the net at 8-16.
Spring Hill answered with a kill from Buscher. Gracie Klecan served an ace at 18-8.
Lady Panthers Abby Ediger and Wicker combined for a block at 11-20. Wicker had a kill at 12-21. Kinzley Meinig, a freshman making her varsity debut, lowered the boom on a kill down the line at 13-21. Paola lost the set 14-25.
Meinig put Paola on top with an ace to start the second set. Paola led 3-2 before the set was tied at 3-3.
Elizabeth Suter had a stuff block at the net for Spring Hill, giving the Lady Broncos a two-point lead at 5-3. Keilah Rivers followed with a kill at 9-4. Halle McFarland served an ace to make it 11-4.
Amanda Pitzer had a kill for Paola at 5-12.
Spring Hill got a side out and added to its lead with another ace from Rivers at 14-5.
Ashley Ward had a tip at the net for the Lady Panthers at 6-14. Ediger ended a volley with a cross court kill to make it 8-16.
Spring Hill went on a roll after that, pushing the score to 19-8 with an ace from Shannon Frakes. Buscher put down a kill at 20-10. Madalyn Krueger had a tip at the net to make it 23-10. Spring Hill went on to win the set 25-14.
Paola jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third set. Wicker had a kill at 5-3. Spring Hill came back to tie it at 5-5.
Kane broke a tie with a kill at 6-5 for the Lady Panthers. She broke another tie with a kill at 7-6.
Elizabeth Suter tied the score for the Lady Broncos with a kill at 7-7.
Paola fought to stay right in the set. Ediger had a kill at 8-9. Wicker hammered down a kill at 9-10.
Frakes had a kill for Spring Hill to make it 12-9. Beashore kept the momentum building with an ace at 15-12.
Ward had a kill and Ediger had a kill as Paola kept it close, 16-18.
Spring Hill answered with a booming kill by Todd to make it 21-16. She added another kill at 23-18. The Lady Broncos went on to take the set 25-18, winning the match in three straight sets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.