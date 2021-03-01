SALINA – The Paola Lady Panthers placed third in the state wrestling tournament.
Jordyn Knecht and Kailyn Younger advanced to the finals at the Kansas State High School Girls Division II state tournament held at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina on Friday, Feb. 26.
Knecht was 3-0 with three pins to win the 126-pound title. Younger was 2-1 with two pins, placing second at 120 pounds.
The Lady Panthers scored 46 points for third place in the team standings, winning back-to-back state trophies. Baldwin won the team title with 54.5 points. Pratt was runner-up, posting 49 points.
“As far as the girls placing third for the second year in a row, that is impressive,” Paola coach Darvin Willard said. “We had opportunities to do better, but there are 100 other plus schools who would love to be in our shoes and bring home a trophy for the second year in a row.”
Knecht ran her record to a perfect 36-0. Knecht is a two-time undefeated state champion. She was 30-0 last season.
Knecht was named the district wrestler of the year, the regional wrestler of the year and the substate wrestler of the year.
“After winning district wrestler of the year, I asked my dad if he thought I could win the award at all three qualifier tournaments,” she said. “So winning that set my goal for trying to win all of them. I ended up winning it, so that was very exciting.”
Even competing against the best of the best in Kansas, Knecht won all three of her matches with pins. Not only that, each of the pins was quick. She wrestled for less than 60 seconds all three matches combined.
Knecht pinned Mikayla Konrade of Winfield in the championship match in 17 seconds. She advanced to the finals with a pin against Haley Cranwell of Ellis in 21 seconds. Knecht won her opening round match with a pin against Isabelle Keesee of Phillipsburg in 21 seconds. She wrestled a total of 59 seconds.
“It feels amazing to win another state title, go undefeated and place third as a team again,” Knecht said. "I am proud of the team and what we accomplished.
“I did pin all of my opponents in under a minute combined,” she said. “I really wasn’t going for that as a goal originally, but Brandon Powell messaged me and said to keep my finals match under 20 seconds so I could reach that. From that point, in my head, I made it a goal.”
Younger opened the state tournament with a pin against Caxton Smyth of Plainville. Younger advanced to the finals with a pin against Alisa Reck of Coffeyville-Field Kindley. She was pinned by Kendra Hurla of Rossville in the title match.
“The first thought that passes through my head is how hard we have worked and how far we have come as a team with the support from not only friends and family but our coaches and teammates,” Younger said.
Second place was not Younger’s goal at state, but the journey was a good one, she said., and there are lessons in every defeat.
“I pictured myself standing at the top of the podium,” Younger said. “I would be lying if I said I am satisfied with second place. I will use this loss as a drive to keep getting better. This sport is just a lesson in life. You can either let your loss destroy you, or keep you growing and never settle. I have 363 days to prepare for next year and I will do what it takes to get there.
“I am proud of how far I have come and how far I will go. I wouldn’t be where I am today without my wrestling family,” she said. “So thank you all for continually pushing me to be my best. As a small team of girls we pushed each other past our comfort zones. We shed tears together, sweat together, bled together, and celebrated together. Our girls team is the most supportive and encouraging team I know. So yes I’m very excited and proud that we earned a third place title at state. I know we deserved it.”
Back-to-back state trophies for a program in its second season says a lot about the student-athletes representing the Paola Lady Panthers, coach Willard said.
“We have some special girls on this team and Jordyn is one of them,” Willard said. “Jordyn was by far the best wrestler on that mat this weekend. In my opinion she is the best girl in the state. She was never taken down this entire season which is impressive. Three pins in 59 seconds is just unheard of at a state tournament.
“Kailyn Younger is also another special girl,” he said. “She has placed second for the second year in a row. I know she wanted to be a state champ and ended up a little short. What's special about Kailyn is her style of wrestling. She is physical and goes 100 mph which most girls can't match. Her and Jordyn have made history in the sport of girls wrestling.”
America Harris, 14-11, represented the Paola Lady Panthers at 191 pounds. She was 0-2 at state, losing by an ultimate tie-breaker 3-2 and a pin.
“Americus had a great year, too,” Willard said. “Six of her 11 losses came against state medalists."
One of those six medalist was the Girls Division I champion, Daja Anderson, a two-time champion. Harris lost three matches against Anderson this season.
“Americus's journey was not easy,” he said. “She gave it her all in the post season. She ended up with a black eye at substate because of her battles, and it was all worth it at the end.”
Prairie View
Whitley Cox-Halliburton, 7-10, placed sixth at 235 pounds. She was 1-3. Cox-Halliburton scored a 2-0 decision against Jaylyn Moore of Oakley in round one of consolation. She was pinned by Kylie Meredith of Sabetha in the fifth-place match.
Alyssa Page, 15-5, was 0-2 at 143 pounds.
Spring Hill
Julie Yoder of Spring Hill placed sixth at 109 pounds in the Class 5A state tournament n Park City, Kan.
