PAOLA — It may have gone into the record books as a three-set sweep by the Ottawa Cyclones, but the action on the court, for the most part, was much closer in a tough home loss for the Paola Lady Panther volleyball team.

Paola battled Ottawa to a 16-16 tie in the first set of the Frontier League match at home Tuesday, Sept. 12. Paola could do nothing right after that and did not score the remainder of the set, falling 16-25.

