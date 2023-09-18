Paola freshman Kinzley Meinig dives to the court for a dig, keeping a volley alive against Ottawa during a home match Tuesday, Sept. 12. Despite close scores in two of the sets, Paola fell to Ottawa in three sets.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Lady Panther hitter Brylynn Wicker fires a spike between two Ottawa blockers during a Frontier League match Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
The Paola Lady Panther volleyball team stands, holding hands, as they face the American flag for the playing of the National Anthem prior to their match against Ottawa on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Taryn Marcum reaches back before sending a service over the net for the Paola Lady Panthers during a home match against Ottawa on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
The Paola Rat Pack student section wore bright colors as they came out in force to support the Lady Panther volleyball team for "Neon Night" during a home match against Ottawa on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Ashley Ward spikes the ball at the net for the Paola Lady Panthers in a home match against Ottawa on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
PAOLA — It may have gone into the record books as a three-set sweep by the Ottawa Cyclones, but the action on the court, for the most part, was much closer in a tough home loss for the Paola Lady Panther volleyball team.
Paola battled Ottawa to a 16-16 tie in the first set of the Frontier League match at home Tuesday, Sept. 12. Paola could do nothing right after that and did not score the remainder of the set, falling 16-25.
The Lady Panthers fell behind 1-5 in the second set and rallied but never got closer than three points, 2-5, before falling 13-25.
Paola showed character in the third set, despite losing 21-25. The Lady Panthers fell behind 1-5 in the third set, trailing by two sets in the best three-out-of-five and continued to battle.
Down by 10 points, 5-15, Paola roared back to close the margin to 12-15. Paola got within 17-21 and then clawed closer to make it a two-point game, 21-23, before falling 21-25.
Brylynn Wicker got Paola started with a kill at 1-0 in the first set of the night. Anna Kane and Taryn Marcum made big digs on a long volley and the Panthers won the point on a kill by Kinzley Meinig at 2-0. Meinig added another kill at 3-1.
Ashley Winterscheid made a great set to Wicker to break a tie with a kill at 4-3. The set became a back-and-forth contest tied at 5-5, 6-6 and 7-7.
Paola and Ottawa had an incredible volley with a great dig by Kand and unbelievable hit over by Marcum to win the point at 8-8.
Winterscheid served the next three points, pushing Paola to an 11-8 advantage as the Lady Panthers were putting the word “volley” into volleyball with some competitive exchanges against the Cyclones.
Wicker put down a kill at 12-11. Marcum served the set to 16-16.
It was all Ottawa after that in the first set as the Cyclones scored the final seven points in a 16-25 loss.
Ashley Ward had a kill at 3-7 in the second set. She put down a kill right down the line at 4-8. Meinig had a kill at 7-15. Kane had a block at 13-23. Paola never got in the set and fell 13-25.
Meinig got Paola on the scoreboard in the third set with a kill at 1-5. Kane blasted a kill at 3-6.
Winterscheid had a tip over the net and Kane had a block as Paola won the volley at 4-8.
Ward had a block at 5-10 and a kill at 6-14.
Abby Ediger followed with a great kill down the line at 7-14. Wicker added a kill at 10-15. Meinig had a kill at 12-15.
Paola won another long volley with a tremendous dig by Caylee Crawford and a kill by Wicker at 14-19. Kane and Ward teamed up for a block at 17-21. Ediger had a kill at 18-22. Wicker had another kill at 21-23 but Paola could not hold on in a 21-25 loss.
The Paola Rat Pack filled up the student section, sporting bright colors to support the Lady Panther volleyball team on “Neon Night.”
