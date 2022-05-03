PAOLA — While the Paola softball team was not able to notch a victory against state-ranked Spring Hill, the Lady Panthers did serve notice they are a program to be reckoned with this postseason.
After losing the opener against the rival Lady Broncos by a final of 7-1 on Tuesday, April 26, the Lady Panthers rallied in game two to get within one run, 4-3, before falling 11-7.
Paola, 4-12, went on the road to play Fort Scott on Thursday, April 28, and lost a pair of heartbreakers by scores of 5-4 and 15-11.
Madison Bell hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning in the opener against Spring Hill, cutting the deficit in half for a 2-1 score.
The Lady Broncos struck for two runs in the third inning, one run in the fifth and two more runs in the sixth for the 7-1 final.
Paola had its chances but could not get a clutch hit. The Lady Panthers left seven runners on base.
Maggie McNally pitched the complete game for Spring Hill, allowing one run on three hits. She struck out eight. She is 8-0 on the season with a 2.25 earned run average, striking out 53 in 37 innings pitched.
McNally aided her own cause at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double. She drove in three runs and scored.
Riahn Pinkerton had three hits in four trips to the plate. She doubled, drove in one run and scored.
Mya January had two hits, drove in one run and scored twice.
Paola used a three-run third inning to make it 4-3 in the second game. Spring Hill put six runs across in the fourth inning and went on to win it 11-7.
Ava Kehl doubled and homered for Paola, driving in two runs.
Kate Ediger and Kyia Fuller each had two hits. Ediger scored twice. Fuller drove home one run and scored. Eden Troxel doubled, drove in one run and scored.
January homered for Spring Hill. McNally tripled. Gracie Bishop had three base hits, drove in two runs and scored three runs.
Emmallee Morris started the game for Paola. Bell pitched in relief.
Vanessa Murray started the game for the Lady Broncos. She allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings. Murray struck out seven. She is 6-1 with a 3.50 earned run average.
Brielle Dee pitched the final two innings in relief. Dee allowed just one hit and struck out two.
The Paola Lady Panthers took a 4-1 lead into the seventh inning at Fort Scott and lost a tough one 5-4.
Krislyn Hadlock, Bryn Grandon and Ediger each had two hits. Grandon homered. Ediger had a double.
Bell pitched the complete game, allowing five runs on 10 hits. She struck out eight.
Paola used a five-run sixth inning to close to 11-10 in the second game. Fort Scott struck for four runs in the bottom of the frame and went on to win it 15-11.
Troxel doubled and homered. Ediger homered. Grandon singled and doubled. Fuller and Hadlock each had two base hits.
Morris started the game. Bell came on in the fourth frame. Anna Kane pitched in the seventh.
