PAOLA — The Lady Panther tennis team defended its home court against the Ottawa Cyclones.
Paola took the dual 5-4 on Thursday, Sept. 17.
Liv Meredith, Jenna Stover and Skylar Markovich won their singles matches for Paola.
Alysa Kelley and Meredith and Stover and Markovich won their doubles matches.
“The girls are doing some nice things in spurts,” Paola coach Dan Clark said. “We just need to continue to want to work and improve every day.”
Lindsey Boedicker and Rachel Reimer won singles matches at Bonner Springs on Sept. 8. Kelley and Meredith and Stover and Boedicker won doubles matches. Paola lost the dual 5-4.
Reimer won her match at Basehor-Linwood on Sept. 3. Paola lost the dual 7-1.
