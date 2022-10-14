Paola Lady Panther volleyball players were recognized on senior night, prior to a match against Fort Scott on Thursday, Oct. 13. Pictured with coach Lexi Kuharich-Combs are: (from left) seniors Maggie Kauk, Ava Kehl and Maddie Pitzer. Paola swept Fort Scott three games to none.
Avery Winterscheid, No. 3, leads the Paola Lady Panthers in jubilation after taking a long volley from Fort Scott on senior night Thursday, Oct. 13. Paola, ranked fifth in the state for Class 4A, won the match in three sets.
Paola Lady Panther volleyball players were recognized on senior night, prior to a match against Fort Scott on Thursday, Oct. 13. Pictured with coach Lexi Kuharich-Combs are: (from left) seniors Maggie Kauk, Ava Kehl and Maddie Pitzer. Paola swept Fort Scott three games to none.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Paola senior Ava Kehl lowers the boom on a kill during a match against Fort Scott on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Maddie Pitzer sets the ball behind her back for the Paola Lady Panthers during a match against Fort Scott.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Maggie Kauk spikes a ball over the net for Paola during the final regular season home match against Fort Scott.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
The Paola Lady Panther volleyball seniors had a banner up for them on senior night against Fort Scott on Thursday, Oct. 13. Paola defended its home court, defeating Fort Scott three sets to none.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Taryn Marcum logs some hang time on a jump service for the Paola Lady Panthers.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Paola hitter Jade Meade gets over the net for a spike during a volley against Fort Scott.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Avery Winterscheid, No. 3, leads the Paola Lady Panthers in jubilation after taking a long volley from Fort Scott on senior night Thursday, Oct. 13. Paola, ranked fifth in the state for Class 4A, won the match in three sets.
PAOLA – On a tearful, yet joyous evening, the Paola Lady Panther volleyball team said goodbye to its seniors.
The Paola Lady Panthers swept the Fort Scott Tigers in their final regular season home match Thursday, Oct. 13, in three straight sets by scores of 25-14, 25-15 and 25-15.
The Paola Lady Panthers improved to 23-11 on the season. Paola also moved up one notch in the Kansas Volleyball Coaches Association rankings, climbing to No. 5 in Class 4A.
Prior to the varsity action Paola recognized seniors and their parents. Playing in their final regular season home match were seniors Maggie Kauk, Ava Kehl and Maddie Pitzer.
Kauk is a four-year member of the program. Her favorite memory was getting the kill on Pitzer’s 1,000th assist. Kauk plans on attending Baker University for track and field and major in Biomedical Engineering.
Kehl played four years with the program and is a two-year letter-winner. Her favorite memory was defeating Louisburg to open the season. Kehl plans on attending the University of Kansas and majoring in civil engineering.
Pitzer played four years, lettering all four seasons with the Lady Panthers. Her favorite memory was her freshman year when the junior varsity defeated the varsity. Pitzer plans to attend college and major in criminal justice or legal studies.
Jade Meade tied the first set with a kill at 6-6. She lowered the boom on another kill to make it 7-7.
Paola lost a long volley at 8-8. Anna Kane had a kill to break the tie at 9-8. Pitzer served an ace at 14-8. She served six consecutive points to run the score to 15-8.
Kane had a kill at 16-10. Kauk had a cross-court kill at 18-10. Brylynn Wicker had a kill at 19-10. Kane fired in an ace at 20-10. Meade had a kill at 23-12. Kauk ended the set with a kill at 25-14.
Kehl and Wicker combined for a block to make it 4-1 in the second set. Kauk had a booming kill at 5-2. Kehl had kills at 8-5 and 9-7. Pitzer had a tip over the net at 14-8.
Taryn Marcum served six consecutive points, including an ace, to push the points to 17-8. Kehl had kills at 16-8 and 17-8.
Kehl hit a hard spike for a kill at 18-9. Wicker and Kehl had kills at 21-11 and 22-12. Pitzer had a tip over the net to end the set 25-15.
Avery Winterscheid served aces at 7-3, 8-3 and 10-3 to open the third set. She served five consecutive points to put Paola in complete control of the set, 11-3.
Kehl dominated up front, putting down kills at 13-7, 14-7 and 15-7. Kane had a kill at 16-8.
Kauk had a booming kill at 20-10. She had a tip over the net to make it 22-14. Kane had back-to-back kills at 23-14 and 24-14. Paola went on to win the set 25-14, taking the match three games to none.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.