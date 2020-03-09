EUDORA – The Paola Lady Panther basketball team made it back to the Class 4A substate championship game.
Paola was looking for another Cinderella storybook ending, chasing a trip to the state tournament, but those dreams ended in a heartbreaking 33-28 loss against the Lady Cardinals in Eudora on Friday, March 6.
Eudora started to stall with less than three minutes to go, working the clock with just a three-point lead.
Paola was content to let Eudora run the clock down, waiting until 1:46 to foul and put the Lady Cardinals on the free-throw line. Eudora missed the first shot on the one-and-one bonus.
The Lady Panthers had their chances, but turned the ball over twice in 14 seconds.
Brayden Hanf blocked a shot in the final 90 seconds.
Eudora was back at the free-throw line with 49.3 seconds left in regulation and missed the first shot of the bonus.
Paola missed an opportunity at the line with 36.9 seconds to go.
Eudora got the rebound. Trinity McDow was forced to foul to put Eudora back on the line, picking up her fifth foul.
Eudora missed both shots on the double bonus, but got the rebound. This time Hanf committed the foul for her fifth, sending her to the bench in her final game with the Paola Lady Panthers.
McDow and Hanf, seniors who helped lead the team this season, could not hold back the tears as they watched the season come to an end.
It was a hard fought game, but the Lady Panthers took just three shots in the fourth quarter and none of them went in the basket.
Paola scored just three points in the final eight minutes, sinking 3-of-5 at the free-throw line.
The Lady Panthers ended the season with a record of 12-10.
Seniors playing in their final game for the Paola Lady Panthers were Sophie Jones, Sydney Boedeker, Brayden Hanf, Madison Bryant, Macaela Garrett and Trinity McDow.
Kate Ediger, McDow and Hanf each topped double figures as the Lady Panthers defended their home court in the opening round of the substate tournament, defeating Independence 48-36 on Tuesday, March 3.
McDow led the way with 15 points in her final game on the hardwood at Paola High School. Hanf and Ediger each had 13 points.
Points were hard to come by at Eudora in the substate championship game. The Lady Panther defense held the Lady Cardinals to less than 10 points per quarter, but did not have enough offense to pull out a victory.
Paola made eight field goals in the game. The Lady Panthers scored 10 of their 28 points at the free throw line.
Ediger led Paola with eight points. Hanf posted seven points.
Dakiah Yates, Bryant, Garrett and McDow also scored.
Boedeker and Jones were team captains for the Lady Panthers.
McDow, Hanf and Ediger led Paola against Independence. Ava Kehl, Jones and Bryant also scored.
